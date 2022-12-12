Richard Panek

Richard Panek started at State of Franklin Healthcare Associates in 1997 and has spent nearly 26 years with the company.

 SARAH OWENS/Johnson City Press

Richard Panek stepped down from his position as chief executive officer for State of Franklin Health Associates and is shifting to the role of chief strategy officer before his official retirement in June 2023.

By the time of his retirement, Panek will have been with SoFHA for 26 years and has seen the company through several phases of change, growth and challenges.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

