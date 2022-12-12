Richard Panek stepped down from his position as chief executive officer for State of Franklin Health Associates and is shifting to the role of chief strategy officer before his official retirement in June 2023.
By the time of his retirement, Panek will have been with SoFHA for 26 years and has seen the company through several phases of change, growth and challenges.
“I think what I’m most proud of or pleased with has just been the ability of the physicians and the staff here to work together and meet the needs of the patient,” Panek said. “Everything that we’ve done here has really been focused on trying to do the right thing for the patient. And so it’s very pleasing and reaffirming that the decisions have been made to provide care how we provide it.”
To be successful in providing care the SoFHA does, Panek pointed out several challenges the company has had to overcome during his time as CEO.
“The overall healthcare system of the United States and of the state of Tennessee has undergone a number of different changes, primarily related to what people like to call value-based care,” he said. “So, essentially what that means is under value-based care, they, the government or the payers, the insurance companies, provide less funding to do what you’ve always done. And they also measure what you do with what they call quality metrics and also efficiency metrics.”
Once this concept of value-based care was implemented, SoFHA had to change the way it worked to meet new requirements. Panek says this included adding a lot of resources and infrastructure.
Other challenges SoFHA faced during Panek’s tenure include the consolidation of the health system and the COVID-19 pandemic. When two regional health systems joined forces in 2018 to create Ballad Health Care, this changed the market, according to Panek.
The consolidation of more physicians working together is also a big change Panek said that he saw.
“When I started here in March of ’97… the physician community was very much fragmented in little, relatively small groups of providers working independent of one another. And over time, what we’ve seen is a consolidation of providers and physicians,” Panek said. “The insurance companies, the employers and the payers with the health system has kind of put significant pressure on the physicians, so the physicians started coming together in response to some of those pressures.”
With this consolidation, SoFHA has grown to have 250 direct patient care providers and roughly 1,200 employees overall. By the end of the year, it will have well over 650,000 visits to its facilities.
As for the future of the industry, Panek predicts we will see continued consolidation from both a regulatory and cost perspective, as well as outside investors looking to come in and profit from healthcare.
He also believes the issue of lacking the needed amount of physicians in certain specialties will continue, and he also hopes that palliative care, essentially end-of-life care for terminally ill patients, in the area makes serious improvements.
For SoFHA’s future, Panek has a positive outlook on the direction the company is going.
“SoFHA is a vibrant kind of forward-thinking organization,” he said. “I think it’s just going to continue to organically grow and hopefully continue to expand its services and look for key partnerships with other like-minded stakeholders in the community.”
After Panek officially retires in June, he plans to spend time with his wife and two daughters, engage in his hobbies of golf and fishing and spend some time on the Carolina coast. He also has plans to give back to the community where he can and maybe do work here and there, but nothing full time.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.