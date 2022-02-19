The Silver Raven, a new jewelry store in downtown Jonesborough, held its grand opening on Saturday a few doors down from its sister store: the Crystal Raven.
"Our feelings are all over the place — stressed, excited, happy, nervous, grateful," store owner Carla Bowers said in an email to the Press earlier this week. "We are blessed to have both community and customer support."
While the Crystal Raven carries a variety of crystals, herbs, incense and other metaphysical supplies — as well as a limited selection of jewelry — the Silver Raven will only sell jewelry. Bowers said the idea to open a jewelry store came after the Crystal Raven was the runner-up for best jewelry store in the Johnson City Press' Readers Choice contest last year.
"By opening the new store we are able to showcase more jewelry for our customers and at the same time create more space in Crystal Raven for more unique items," Bowers said. "Jonesborough was lacking a jewelry store. We hope to use this store as a way to provide something new for the community."
Though many businesses may look to a new city when expanding or opening a new store, Bowers and her husband Jerome, who owns the Crystal Raven, are not likely to leave Jonesborough anytime soon.
"Jonesborough is home. The town is beautiful. The community is welcoming. It just made sense," Bowers said. "Ideally we would prefer to expand to a larger building and keep everything together, but at the same time we don't want to leave Main Street. This seemed to be the best solution."
Bowers said the Silver Raven's goal is to provide "elegant jewelry at affordable prices meant for everyday use." It is in downtown Jonesborough at, 125 E. Main St. and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
"We are able to take this next step because of our wonderful customers and their continued support," Bowers said.