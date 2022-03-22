The Tennessee Senate approved legislation Monday to allow family members to visit loved ones in nursing homes and assisted-living medical facilities during a pandemic.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, is the sponsor of a bill to make it clear that nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be required to allow a resident to have visitors not only during normal conditions, but also during an end-of-life situation if a disaster, emergency or public health emergency for COVID-19 has been declared.
Crowe said said Senate Bill 2574 is a result of stories he has heard from constituents during the COVID-19 pandemic of family members not being granted access to their relatives being treated in specialized care facilities.
The bill stipulates that visitors must agree to follow safety protocols and can’t exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or other communicable diseases and can’t violate federal or state law regulating each facility. The legislation now goes to the state House of Representatives, where it is sponsored by state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough.
“During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Tennesseans were prevented from being with their grandparents, mothers, fathers, sons, daughters and other loved ones during their final days of life,” Crowe said in a news release. “Rep. Alexander and I received so many heartbreaking calls from families who experienced this. It was so sad to hear these stories from the families in my district.
“I hope this bill ensures this never happens again.”
