Motorists traveling on Interstate 26 should expect rolling roadblocks from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The roadblocks will come as BrightRidge contractors work to pull new conductor and static wire across the interstate.
Rolling roadblocks, which slow traffic behind a control vehicle while still allowing active transit, will occur between the Unaka Avenue and North Roan Street exits between mile markers 20 and 21.
Motorists should plan ahead to adjust for any delays and use extreme caution in the work zone.