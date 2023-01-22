Rob Slattery

Rob Slattery has taken over as the new CEO of State of Franklin Healthcare Associates.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

State of Franklin Healthcare Associates has hired Rob Slattery as the new chief executive officer of the company.

Slattery takes over the role as former CEO Richard Panek steps down and shifts to the role of chief strategy officer before his official retirement in June of 2023. Slattery was born and raised in the New England area and served in the military before attending college in California.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Recommended for you