BRISTOL — Hard Rock International officials plan to host two pre-hiring events on Feb. 4 and 5. Three days after the company released the event information on its social media platforms, registration is now full.
The pre-hiring events are set to share information on what interested job applicants could expect at the upcoming Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol, a press release from the company said. The sessions will also provide an overview on the hiring timeline and process, including information on what job categories are available.
One session will include vendor information and the other will include employee information. The sessions will be held at the Foundation Event Facility in Bristol. Friday’s vendor session is set for 9 a.m. Saturday’s employment session is set for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. According to the release, advance registration is required for the sessionsand no job interviews will take place.
Plans to turn the former Bristol Mall site in Bristol, Virginia into the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol are currently underway. The project includes transforming the 500,000-square-foot former mall into a casino and building two hotel towers on the site.
The first phase of the project is the temporary casino, which will include 30,000 square feet of casino space with approximately 900 gaming slots and 20 tables of gaming options. The temporary casino is slated for completion by the end of the first quarter of 2022. The entire project will include a casino with 2,700 slots and 100 table games as well as multiple restaurants, bars, an outdoor concert venue, convention space and multiple shops. Completion of the entire project is set for mid-2023 to 2024.
For updates and more information on the casinoBristol, as well as upcoming employment opportunities, go to https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.