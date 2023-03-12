Washington County commissioners earlier this year approved a resolution outlining an interlocal agreement with the Appalachian Producers Cooperative to develop a regional meat processing center near the Jonesborough Flea Market in Telford.
The vote codifies a decision they made in early 2022 to earmark $2 million of its American Recovery Plan Act money for a $10 million meat processing plant project.
It specifically states that for a 10-year term following the funding authorized by the resolution, the county “shall have the right of refusal in the event of any liquidation scenario.”
Commissioners have given their blessing to preparing a memorandum of understanding to allow the Appalachian Farmers Cooperative to proceed with hiring an architect and securing additional funding for the project.
Wade Farmer, a representative of the cooperative, told Washington County officials in January that his group is looking to close on April 1 on an option to buy a 7-acre tract adjacent to the Jonesborough Flea Market.
He said the purchase of the property and construction of the building, which will have access to U.S. Highway 11E, represents $6 million of the total cost of the project.
Farmer said the $2 million allocated by the county for the project has “been crucial for serving as leverage or seed money” to help the cooperative qualify for other grants and loans. In October, the project was awarded a key $991,546 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
That grant is among the more than $6 million in state and federal grants that the cooperative has applied for to fund the project.
The regional meat processing center will be overseen by the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in over 50 years. The center will be owned and managed by the farmers who use its services.
All voting members of the cooperative must be active farmers who process livestock in the facility. Like all cooperative, profits from operations will be distributed among the members through a patronage system based on an individual member’s annual usage of the facility.
However, farmers will not have to be members to access processing services if they do not wish to join.
A cooperative is a business that operates in the area between a traditional profit-driven corporation and a mission-driven nonprofit organization. They are often created for the purpose of providing services to communities to fill gaps where there is a need.
The Appalachian Producers Cooperative will exist to provide high-quality services to its members at affordable prices, with any profits accrued getting distributed to its member-owners.
The cooperative anticipates very little impact on traffic on U.S. Highway 11E. It will process 25-30 head of livestock per day, which will equate to five to 10 farm trucks with cattle trailers coming to the facility for an early morning appointment time.
The facility will employ a staff of 20 to 25 employees.
The cooperative is planning to have a small retail area for fresh meat sales, so a few vehicles will be coming in and out of the facility during the daytime retail hours.
Proponents of the processing center say local agriculture will serve as a strong economic multiplier for a local economy. Farmers are more likely than other types of business to spend their dollars at other local businesses.
This includes buying feed and fertilizer, fuel, veterinary services, equipment, infrastructure, insurance, financial service and more.
Investing in local agriculture provides a ripple effect in the other industries.
Officials with the Appalachian RC&D Council, which is serving as the fiscal agent for the project, say the processing center will offer a number the benefits to consumers. They include:
• Beef sold to local consumers, restaurants and grocery stores will be the freshest available with no prolonged shipping or storage times required.
• Because there are no middlemen, the cooperative will be able to offer the highest quality beef at affordable prices.
• Meat processed at this facility will be much more sustainable because cattle currently are shipped thousands of miles to feedlots and processing plants in the Midwest before the finished product is shipped back to local consumers. A local processing facility will reduce emissions associated with transportation, processing and cold storage as fewer miles are traveled between farm and table.
• Big processors can mean big issues with contamination, often triggering national recalls on contaminated meat. Purchasing directly from local processors may have a lower risk of contamination because the meat will spend less time in processing, handling, storage and shipping before reaching the consumer, thus providing fewer opportunities for pathogens to enter the food supply.
• Lastly, many consumers value purchasing locally produced food, and this facility will meet that demand by selling meat that is from cattle born, raised and processed within Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.