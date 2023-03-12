Jonesborough Flea Market

The Appalachian Producers Cooperative plans to locate a regional meat processing center in Telford near the Jonesborough Flea Market off U.S. Highway 11E.

 Robert Houk/Johnson City Press

Washington County commissioners earlier this year approved a resolution outlining an interlocal agreement with the Appalachian Producers Cooperative to develop a regional meat processing center near the Jonesborough Flea Market in Telford.

The vote codifies a decision they made in early 2022 to earmark $2 million of its American Recovery Plan Act money for a $10 million meat processing plant project.

