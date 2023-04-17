Washington County’s Solid Waste Department collected a total of 2,697.38 tons of recyclables in 2022, resulting in more than $280,824 in revenue for the county’s coffers.

According to Washington County’s annual recycling report, diverting those materials from the landfill also saved the county’s taxpayers $89,660.91 in tipping fees that would have been paid to Johnson City’s Iris Glen Environmental Center.

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

