Washington County’s Solid Waste Department collected a total of 2,697.38 tons of recyclables in 2022, resulting in more than $280,824 in revenue for the county’s coffers.
According to Washington County’s annual recycling report, diverting those materials from the landfill also saved the county’s taxpayers $89,660.91 in tipping fees that would have been paid to Johnson City’s Iris Glen Environmental Center.
Lewis Haynie, Washington County’s solid waste director, said cardboard and metals are the two items most collected by the county for recycling. Last year, Washington County recycled 1,121 tons of cardboard, resulting in $147,063 for its coffers.
“Metal is doing a little better than it as in the past,” Haynie said, noting the county accepted 1,100 tons of metal in 2022 that brought in revenue exceeding $126,609.
The county also collected 117.50 tons of recycled paper that was sold for $7,152.26.
Washington County collected a total of 3,049 tons of recyclables in 2021 that brought in $361,965 in revenue for the period.
Other highlights from the 2022 recycling report include the county collecting:
• 2.14 tons of E-waste.
• 10.84 tons of batteries.
• 7.62 tons of plastic.
• 240.22 tons in tires.
Recycling bins are available at each of the county’s five Convenience Centers, which are located in Gray, Cash Hollow, Limestone, Lamar and Locust Mount. Haynie said the Gray and Lamar centers are usually the two busiest locations for recycling activity.
The centers are for residential waste only. There is no charge for Washington County residents to bring household trash and recyclables to the centers.
Haynie said county residents have become acclimated to recycling and generally do a good job of sorting their recyclables before they arrive to the convenience center. He said residents can also help by “breaking down and flattening their cardboard” before putting it into the bins.
“Citizens should read the signage and ask the attendants if they have any questions,” Haynie said.