The Washington County Trustee’s office has reported collecting 97.6% of the county’s property tax bills for the recently completed fiscal year.

According to Trustee Rick Storey’s report to county commissioners for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, tax notices totaling $74.8 million were billed for the period. More than $73.1 million in taxes and interest have been collected to date.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

