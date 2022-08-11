The Washington County Trustee’s office has reported collecting 97.6% of the county’s property tax bills for the recently completed fiscal year.
According to Trustee Rick Storey’s report to county commissioners for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, tax notices totaling $74.8 million were billed for the period. More than $73.1 million in taxes and interest have been collected to date.
Delinquent taxes: Storey said county property tax bills on 2,318 parcels amounting to $1.7 million were still unpaid as of June 30.
Another $240,264 in personal property taxes on 1,466 bills were uncollected in the last fiscal year.
Unpaid taxes: The trustee said $432,701 in unpaid real property tax bills for 2020 have been turned over to Washington County Clerk and Master’s office for collection.
Property tax relief: Washington County paid $400,152 for property tax relief in the past fiscal year. The state also contributed $695,841 to reduce property tax bills for Washington County residents.
Local option sales taxes: Washington County distributed a total of $72.5 million in sales tax dollars in the past fiscal year. The previous year saw the county allocating $64 million in local option sales taxes.
Of that amount: Storey said $20.7 million in local sales tax collections went to Washington County schools in the past fiscal year. That includes all of the rural share of sales tax dollars, including the amount state law allows to go to a county government’s own coffers.
Other sales tax distributions include:
• $19.2 million to Johnson City schools;
• $29.9 million to the city of Johnson City;
• $2.49 million to the town of Jonesborough; and
• $53,145 for the city of Watauga.
