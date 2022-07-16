Republican incumbent Freddie Malone and independent candidate Scott Keith Holly are squaring off on the Aug. 4 ballot for 8th District seat on the Washington County Commission.
The district is one of 15 commission district seats voters will fill on the county’s general election ballot. The 8th District represents residents who vote at the Indian Trail School North and South precincts, 307 Car-Mol Drive, Johnson City.
Early voting for the August election will end on July 30.
• Tell us a bit about your educational and career background.
Malone: Having graduated from David Crockett High School, I am a product of the Washington County School System. I then graduated from East Tennessee State University, followed later by a graduate banking program at Louisiana State University. My entire career has been in the banking industry in Washington County.
Holly: I am a lifelong Washington Countian. I am a Christian, a 40-year business owner and a family man.
• What do you believe are the key duties of a county commissioner?
Malone: The key duty of an individual commissioner is to represent the citizens of their district on the County Commission. The primary duty of the commission as a whole is to set the property tax rate and approve the county’s budget.
Holly: I believe that a county commissioner should be a voice for the people, listening to the taxpayers and taking their concerns seriously. I will be available to the people of my district and all of Washington County. I will be a “watchdog” for the people’s tax dollars and for honesty in government.
• What level of commitment do you believe the county government should play in education funding and do you think the County Commission is currently meeting its obligations?
Malone: Today’s students represent the future for our county, so it requires a significant commitment on the part of county government. Especially with the recent school budget approved by the commission, the county is making a significant investment in our students, teachers and facilities and is meeting its obligations.
Holly: I believe commitment to education by the commission should be at the highest level possible. Our children are our future and it behooves us to invest in that. Johnson City residents pay county taxes and I believe that the city and county schools should be treated equally and fairly.
• What role should the county government play in economic development, particularly in regard to tax increment financing and payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements to entice businesses and industries?
Malone: Growth is an important component of a vibrant community and economic development is key to that growth. TIFs and PILOTs represent tools and resources to use as needed and appropriate, but should be tied to measurable metrics of community investment and employment growth.
Holly: I am all for economic development, but I believe that all developers and business owners should be treated fairly. I don’t believe in offering incentives to one developer/business owner over another and that all should be considered equally. I strongly believe that there are too many conflicts of interest between developers, business owners, commission members and their employers.
• What will be your infrastructure priorities if elected to the County Commission?
Malone: Primarily, continued expansion of access to public water for the entire county. Additionally, access to high-speed internet to the entire county is an ongoing need and priority.
Holly: I believe, with the shape that the economy is in, our public assets (roads, bridges, water systems, etc.) and the businesses of our county are critical and essential to our quality of life and our economic future. I support high-speed internet and clean drinking water for all Washington County residents and will work hard to get this accomplished.
• What are your priorities in balancing the county’s general fund budget?
Malone: During my first term on the commission, balancing the budget has been challenging, but thankfully it has been done without any tax increases. Continuing to balance the budget without tax increases is a priority, while also investing in our county employees and the future growth of our community.
Holly: Our debt is out of control at a record level of over $190 million. This is not sustainable. We cannot keep borrowing money to pay the bills.
• Under what circumstances do you believe it is appropriate to raise county property taxes?
Malone: Only as a last resort when all other options have been exhausted.
Holly: Never. I believe that we need accountability. We need an outside group to evaluate the county’s total expense. I see a lot of wasted tax dollars being spent. We need to consolidate services.