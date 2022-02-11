Named after Johnson City's founder, The Henry on Main could soon be a commercial anchor on the easternmost end of downtown.
The multi-use development encompasses four buildings on East Main Street, including three that were department stores in the central business district's heyday: the JC Penney building at 309 E. Main St., Woolworth at 313 E. Main St. — which was more recently Hands On! Museum — and the Sears at 319 E. Main St. A smaller structure at 323 E. Main St. is also part of the development.
"I've always called it a project of passion," said Shane Abraham, founder of Universal Development and Construction, "and it's going to be great for downtown. We're going to be proud of it."
The hassle of remodeling century-old structures combined with pandemic-induced inflation and supply chain issues have added to the complexity of the project, developers said, but renovations are continuing to take shape.
Five businesses have now occupied or will soon occupy first-floor commercial space at The Henry. Flashback Heat, Vibes Nail and Lotion Bar and Levels Barbershop have all moved into buildings at 327, 325 and 323 E. Main St.
In a couple of weeks, Vibes Nails and Lotion Bar will relocate to another space down the street at 321 E. Main St., and on Feb. 21, Everyday Magick Salon will settle into the space next door at 319 E. Main St. 423 Made will move into Vibes' former spot at 325 E. Main St.
The developers are also making progress on the project's 34 apartments, which will be a mixture of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units. Five of the units are currently occupied. The apartments will charge rents ranging from about $895 for a small one-bedroom home to $1,800 for a large three-bedroom unit totaling about 1,700 square feet.
Abraham expects construction of the apartments connected to the buildings at 309, 313 and 319 E. Main St. will finish in late summer. The developers are also negotiating with a commercial tenant for the first floor and mezzanine level at 309 E. Main St.
"We do have a lot of activity going on, so we're excited about the potential for those commercial spaces," Abraham said.
Abraham and his partner on the project, Philip Cox of Mitch Cox Companies, bought the four buildings from the City of Johnson City in 2019 for $600,000, short of the city's combined initial asking price of $1.54 million.
Former Mayor Jenny Brock said in May 2019, when the commission voted to sell the buildings, that she hoped the discounted price would help mitigate some of the risk in redeveloping the properties.
Now, Abraham said, the city would probably have to give away the buildings to make the project financially feasible.
"Hindsight's always 20-20, and when you look at other comps on buildings, that still stands out to be a good price," he said. "But the reality is these are big buildings and so with big buildings come big construction budgets and with big construction budgets banks need a lot of cash down to make the project happen. When you've got these overages, it's just tough to put it together unless the rents are there to support it."
Abraham added that the developers bought the buildings with the understanding that they wouldn't use incentives like tax increment financing, a payment in lieu of taxes agreement or facade grants to support the renovations. They also signed a development agreement with the city.
"It's not as steeply discounted as it sounds," Abraham said.
When developers started on the project, Cox said, investment was already occurring in downtown Johnson City, but there wasn't much activity occurring in the vicinity of The Henry.
"That side of downtown has really changed," Cox said. "There's been a lot of people that have purchased buildings near us and there's been new projects going in near us. I don't know if we were a catalyst or if the timing just worked out, but I do think that side of downtown has changed a lot."
Redeveloping historic buildings, Abraham said, is a lot like peeling back layers of an onion.
"You just don't know what you have," he said.
Demolition in particular can be expensive. The JC Penney building had a significant amount of old, heavy equipment such as chillers, boilers and transformers that crews had to remove during the renovation process.
Once complete, the facades of the old department stores will feature large windows that will let in more natural light. The renderings for Hands On! and JC Penney's buildings also show balconies overlooking East Main Street.
"Its going to give that sector of downtown such a different feel," Abraham said.