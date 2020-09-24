The Johnson City Press won 28 awards, including four first-places and overall General Excellence, in the Tennessee Press Association’s 2020 newspaper contest.
This marked the second consecutive General Excellence Award and the third in four years for the Press.
Newspapers from all over the state submitted their best content from 2019, from stories and photographs to headlines and websites, to compete in categories against other outlets in similar circulation size groups.
Press writers Brandon Paykamian, John Thompson, Jonathan Roberts, Sue Guinn Legg, Joe Avento and Robert Houk all contributed to the first-place win in Local Features.
David Floyd’s personal humor column, “Learning to live with the shame of locking your keys in your car three times” won first place, followed by Avento’s column about his lovable bloodhound, “Daisy Duke loves the rites of summer,” in second.
News Editor Nathan Baker’s photograph of a dog diving event in Sulphur Springs won in the Best Feature Photograph category, ahead of a shot from the Umoja Festival by Editor Sam Watson in second.
The Press won first place for editorials which came with a $250 prize from the University of Tennessee’s Edward J. Meeman Foundation.
The newspaper also received seven other second-place, eight third-place, five fourth-place and two fifth-place awards.
The Tennessee Press Association’s contest was cosponsored by UT, and this year’s judges visited from the Georgia Press Association.