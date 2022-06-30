Washington County’s Solid Waste Department will resume accepting No. 1 and No. 2 plastics for recycling beginning July 12.
“Getting plastics out of the waste stream is something we wanted to revisit, and we are now accepting the two largest categories of consumer plastics again,” said Lewis Haynie, the county’s solid waste director. “Residents can look at the bottom of the container, and if they see a 1 or a 2 we will take those plastics.”
Solid Waste officials ask that you only place the recyclables in the containers designated for plastics. If you bring your plastics in a trash bag, please dump the containers out of the bag and put the bag in the regular trash bins on site.
No. 1 plastics are Polyethylene Terephthalate, commonly referred to as PET. These are normally clear in color and not intended to be used multiple times. Items fitting that description include:
• Large bottles or containers that once held a liquid;
• Salad dressing bottles and other food and drink containers;
• And glossy, rigid containers that sink in water, such as clamshell containers that hold fruits and vegetables.
PET plastic is recyclable and about 25% of PET bottles in the United States today are recycled. The plastic is crushed and then shredded into small flakes which are then reprocessed to make new PET bottles, or spun into polyester fiber. This recycled fiber is used to make textiles such as fleece garments, carpets, stuffing for pillows and life jackets
No. 2 plastics are High Density Polyethylene. These are also common in most households and include:
• Rigid containers that usually have a milky or solid color;
• And milk jugs, detergent bottles, shampoo bottles, or any other large container that once held a liquid (recyclable if clean).
HDPE is the most commonly recycled plastic and is considered one of the safest forms of plastic. It is a relatively simple and cost-effective process to recycle HDPE plastic for secondary use. HDPE plastic is very hard-wearing and does not break down under exposure to sunlight or extremes of heating or freezing.
If you have questions regarding your plastics recycling, please see the information posted at the County’s Convenience Centers. The Convenience Centers, which are available for use by all county residents are open at various times during the week and on Saturdays:
• Cash Hollow Convenience Center, 193 Cash Hollow Road, Johnson City:
Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• Gray Convenience Center, 160 Mosley Road, Gray:
Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Lamar Convenience Center, 3389 Highway 81 South, Jonesborough:
Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Locust Mount Convenience Center, 224 Harmony Road, Jonesborough:
Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Washington College Convenience Center, 255 Bill West Road, Limestone:
Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.