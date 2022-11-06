Food City named a Champion of Disability Employer
The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services recently announced that Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of their efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment.
“We would like to thank Food City for their continued partnership and the important work being done to support individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment. We greatly appreciate the support of their store managers, human relations coordinators, and other team members throughout Southwest Virginia,” says Matthew Herron, job placement counselor for the DARS field offices in Christiansburg and Wytheville, Virginia.
Food City and DARS have facilitated a partnership in the hiring of persons with disabilities and other barriers to employment for over 20 years, according to a press release. In the past five years alone, Food City has hired over 70 DARS clients and provided countless trial work experiences for youth and adults.
Food City provides employment opportunities for DARS clients that allows them to develop a natural support system and develop and enhance their work skills.
“Food City is honored to be named a Virginia Champion of Disability Employer. We’re proud to partner with DARS to hire great associates who may not have applied on their own or who may need a little extra help in starting their career. We would like to thank the DARS team for the great work they do supporting individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
Ballad Ventures selects two as key advisors
Ballad Ventures, a health care venture capital subsidiary of Ballad Health, has selected Amit Vashist, MD, and Pam Austin as key advisors. Vashist serves as Ballad Health’s chief clinical officer, and Austin is the health system’s chief information officer.
Both leaders will help ensure the solutions pursued by Ballad Ventures will enhance patient care and caregiver experience within Ballad Health, promote overall health and wellness in the Appalachian Highlands and have the potential to reach patients and the health care delivery system nationally and worldwide, according to a press release.
Vashist will serve as the senior clinical advisor, facilitating a direct connection between Ballad Ventures and the clinical enterprise of Ballad Health. His role will ensure Ballad Ventures translates health care needs to its partners in the business realm through direct clinical engagement.
Vashist will work closely with Ballad Ventures and its portfolio companies to provide guidance and feedback, leveraging his clinical experience as a hospitalist and his professional experience as a health care leader and executive, according to the release.
“Dr. Vashist has assisted Ballad Ventures with clinical insight and guidance since our inception,” Wilkes said. “We are delighted to have him join the team officially to continue our growth as the corporate venture firm for Ballad Health.”
Along with his roles with Ballad Health and Ballad Ventures, Vashist also serves on the Medicare Evidence Development & Coverage Advisory Committee, which makes recommendations to CMS on specific clinical topics.
A 25-year veteran of Ballad Health, Austin joins Ballad Ventures as its senior information and technology advisor. The role will ensure Ballad Ventures has expertise and relationships within health care IT, as well as knowledge and experience with Ballad Health’s EHR and health data exchange, per the release.
Austin will work closely with portfolio companies to provide guidance and feedback, leveraging her current role and experience as chief information officer of Ballad Health.
Rodefer Moss announces changes to management
Jimmy Rodefer, chief executive officer of Rodefer Moss & Co, PLLC, announced that the firm is transitioning to an enterprise-driven model via the formation of an Executive Committee.
The committee is composed of leaders from a cross-section of the firm, with a responsibility to oversee and guide the firm’s strategic plan, as well as key initiatives for the firm’s clients and staff, a press release said.
While Rodefer remains chief executive officer, he also joins the Executive Committee and notes, “as we look to the future of Rodefer Moss, we have ensured the foundation of the firm by formalizing the long-term business structure that supports the future growth of our firm.”
In addition to the formation of the Executive Committee, the firm is now organized into two regions:
West; comprised of the Nashville and Knoxville offices.
East; comprised of the Johnson City, Kingsport, Greeneville, and Norton, Virginia offices.
Curtis Morrison, Johnson City, has been named chief operations officer and continues to lead the firm’s assurance practice, according to the release.
Forooz Smalley, Kingsport, has been named executive director of operations for the firm’s East region and continues to serve in a leadership role in the region’s tax services group.
