Food City named a Champion of Disability Employer

The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services recently announced that Food City has been named a 2022 Virginia Champion of Disability Employer, in recognition of their efforts to hire candidates with disabilities and other barriers to employment.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

