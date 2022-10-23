Everlan receives Great Place to Work honors

Everlan of Johnson City, managed by Dominion Senior Living, was honored by The Great Place to Work Institute with certification as a Great Place to Work.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

