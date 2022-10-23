Everlan receives Great Place to Work honors
Everlan of Johnson City, managed by Dominion Senior Living, was honored by The Great Place to Work Institute with certification as a Great Place to Work.
The certification process considered more than 1,000 employee surveys from across Dominion’s locations, and Everlan of Johnson City received the highest trust index score in the company on the Great Place to Work’s site at 93%, according to a press release.
Great Place to Work, an independent research and consulting firm, analyzed more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job, including employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference and feeling their work has special meaning, according to the release. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.
“Everlan of Johnson City has a culture all its own. We’re proud that we are recognized for being a great place to work,” Bryan Starmer, Dominion director of marketing, said. “Our rich history of investing in our employees and our faith-based culture help make us who we are.”
Py receives Excellence in Leadership Award
Dr. Lauren Py, emergency medicine medical director at Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, both of Kingsport, was recently honored with the Excellence in Leadership Award at SCP Health’s annual Medical Leadership Conference in Orlando, Fla.
The winners of the Excellence in Leadership award were nominated by key leaders within their divisions of SCP, according to a press release. They were chosen for their consistent demonstration of superior leadership and proven results at their hospital facilities and within their broader organizations and have achieved the highest level of leadership and performance in their roles.
“Dr. Py is such a great asset to Ballad Health and to the community,” Dr. Beth Jackson, Ballad Health’s chief medical officer for its Kingsport hospitals, said. “She is a skilled leader who has a knack for bringing people together to get things done. She does a tremendous job leading our emergency room teams at Holston Valley and Indian Path, and she’s very deserving of this recognition.”
Py was presented the Excellence in Leadership award by Dr. Dan Smith, an emergency room physician at the two Kingsport hospitals and the regional medical officer with SCP Health, according to the release.
“Dr. Py has a gift for unifying, exhibits a presence of inclusivity and equips and empowers her team to be the best they can be,” Smith said. “The two hospitals she represents were competing hospitals just a few years ago, and she has bridged those two teams to create a sister-hospital approach that has really benefited our community.”
Smith also praised Py for her work combating sepsis. She has served as system chair for Ballad Health’s sepsis committee for the last five years, working with various teams and departments across the health system.
“Another great example of her collaborative nature is her engagement with the new pediatric emergency department now open at Indian Path Community Hospital,” Smith said. “She’s worked on this since the very beginning of the project. She leads by example, by her work ethic and her diligence.”
For more information about SCP Health’s Medical Leadership Conference and Excellence in Leadership Award, visit: https://bit.ly/3MSxPjM.
Ballad launches pediatric services at two sites
Ballad Health is expanding care for children in Johnson City by providing pediatric services at Family Medicine and Internal Medicine in Johnson City.
This new branch marks the first primary care access point for children in the city, according to a press release. Now open, the pediatric branch of Ballad Health Medical Associates Family Medicine and Internal Medicine sees patients from newborns to age 18 for a wide range of preventive and specialized care, in addition to the practice’s established services for adult patients.
“This clinic provides pediatric medical services that our community needs, while bolstering our local youth’s access to the best healthcare, whenever and wherever they need it,” Dr. Mark Patterson, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates, said. “This facility gives top-notch care from a top-notch team that starts local and stays local, reaching families and children where they live.”
The new location ensures babies, children, teenagers and their families have a safe and convenient location to receive the health care they need to go to school, play sports and stay healthy, per the release.
Patients will have access to a variety of services and care that includes:
- Well-child and sports physicals.
- Acute care visits, such as high fevers, injuries or episodes of illness.
- Routine vaccinations.
- ADHD, behavioral health disorders and in-office procedures.
As part of Ballad Health, this location offers access and referrals to high-level facilities and resources throughout the region, including to the pediatric services and specialists of the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network, the release said.
“A strong community starts with strong healthcare, and that’s exactly what families can find at this new clinic,” said Justin Jones, DO, the provider at Ballad Health Medical Associates’ new clinic. “Caring for young people requires a specific approach, and we will develop a personalized care plan that meets the needs of every child who walks through our doors with the same high-quality care options offered at all of our internal and family medicine locations.”
The pediatric clinic at Ballad Health Medical Associates Family and Internal Medicine is located in north Johnson City at 1021 W. Oakland Ave., Suite 301. The practice is open on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parents can call 423-952-8000 to be seen as early as the same day. Established patients can also make walk-in visits for same-day access.
