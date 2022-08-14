Eastman
Butler named to Eastman board of directors
Eastman Chemical Company announced that its Board of¡ Directors elected Eric L. Butler as a director in a press release on Monday.
“Eric brings to our Board of Directors deep operational discipline and extensive corporate management experience in the industrial sector,” said Mark Costa, board chair and CEO. “He is a strong thought leader who brings strategic thinking, well-honed analytical skills and a unique blend of operations and commercial perspectives to the boardroom. We welcome Eric to Eastman as a member of our Board.”
Butler previously worked as the executive vice president and chief administrative officer of Union Pacific Corporation, where he was responsible for overseeing a variety of company functions and initiatives during his 32-year career. These included marketing and sales, purchasing and supply chain, financial planning and analysis, strategic planning, human resources, industrial engineering, and transportation research.
He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Industrial Administration from Carnegie Mellon University.
For more information, visit www.eastman.com.
Edward Jones
Branch members attend Partner’s Conference
Members of a local branch of Edward Jones, a financial services firm, have qualified for the BOA Managing Partner’s Conference this year.
Financial Advisor Dustin Jackson and his branch team member Lori Roberts have qualified for the conference, which takes place to recognize and celebrate contributions made by the firm’s branch office administrators and registered branch associates in some of the firm’s most successful offices.
The conference will host members from 400 of over 15,000 branches on Sept. 13-14 in St. Louis in order to share ideas and learn how to continue surpassing client expectations. Participants will also get the opportunity to hear from firm leaders and collaborate with each other.
“We look forward every year to celebrating with branch office administrators and registered branch associates, recognizing the critical role they play in developing deep, trusted relationships with our clients and their families while balancing the needs of busy, successful branches,” said Gail Childs, an Edward Jones principal who leads Tailored Support and is the Voice of the BOA. “They personify our firm’s purpose: to partner for positive impact to improve the wellbeing of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.”
This year marks the fourth time members from Jackson’s branch have qualified for this conference.
“We are honored to have qualified for this important conference, and we will return with new ideas for building value for our clients,” said Roberts. “As we enter our firm’s second 100 years in business, we feel a renewed sense of commitment to the partnerships with our clients and our branch team members.”
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3QEV7tT.
Holston Medical Group
Smith rejoins HMG in rehabilitation division
Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes Jonathan Smith to HMG Rehabilitation at Medical Plaza, located at 105 W. Stone Dr., Suite 1D, Kingsport.
Smith chose a career in physical therapy because it was a mix of his two loves: science and people, according to a press release. Smith utilizes his experience as a Certified Mulligan Concept Practitioner to treat musculoskeletal disorders with pain-free manual joint repositioning to restore function and reduce pain.
“I’m committed to providing the best possible patient experience, working with each patient and their referring provider to achieve the best results,” said Smith in the press release. “I take the time to listen and understand my patient’s goals and desires so we can work together to achieve them.”
Outside of work, Smith enjoys volunteering in the community, teaching youth Sunday school and coaching various youth sports.
“I love working with area youth to help them be the best version of themselves,” said Smith in the press release. “I have a desire to help kids find their passion and their niche while promoting health, wellness and sound thinking. Giving back to the community is important to me.”
Smith was part of the HMG Rehabilitation team from 2008 to 2016, and he is looking forward to the opportunity to come back to the HMG team.
Smith received his doctorate degree as well as his undergraduate from East Tennessee State University, and previously worked for the HMG Rehabilitation team from 2008 to 2016.
Smith is a member at Sunnyside Baptist Church in Kingsport.
For more information on HMG Rehabilitation or to schedule an appointment, call 423-578-1560 for Kingsport, or visit www.holstonmedicalgroup.com.
By Press staff writer Sarah Owens. To reach Owens for inclusion in People in Business, email sowens@johnsoncitypress.com.