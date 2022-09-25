Morris-Baker honored by American Legion
The American Legion honored Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Johnson City, with a national award for being an Outstanding Employer of Older Workers (in the small business category) for 2021.
The honor was presented in August during the American Legion’s National Convention held in Wisconsin.
Morris-Baker was nominated by the American Legion’s Kings Mountain Post 24 earlier this year for employing senior veterans and for the company’s exceptional performance and service to the veterans of Washington County and Johnson City.
The American Legion’s Department of Tennessee selected Morris-Baker as its nominee for the award and forwarded the nomination to the national headquarters’ selection committee.
Spherion in Johnson City welcomes new leadership
Spherion Staffing and Recruiting announced in August that the Johnson City office is now under the leadership of existing Spherion franchisee Molly Gaffney-Keebler and her husband, Joe Keebler.
The Keeblers took over ownership responsibilities Aug. 29, ensuring that the Johnson City office remains a staple in the community since its opening in 1996 under the ownership of Carol Trahan, who passed away earlier this year.
Trahan was a pillar in the Johnson City community for more than 25 years, according to a press release. She served as Johnson City Chamber of Commerce’s first female Board president and engaged with the community in several ways, receiving recognition for her dedication to serving those around her.
“Carol was an inspiring leader and fantastic person, and her loss is felt both here in Johnson City and throughout the entire Spherion community,” said Molly, who currently serves as Spherion’s national Franchise Advisory Board president. “Our goal is to continue her legacy in Johnson City by bringing a refreshed level of customer service to clients and candidates alike. We have such a passion for helping match jobseekers with rewarding work opportunities and look forward to supporting folks across Washington, Carter and Sullivan counties.”
The Keeblers, who were franchise owners of the Spherion office in Asheville, North Carolina, originally considered purchasing the Johnson City office in 2019, but Trahan was not yet ready to move on from the business just yet. However, she supported Molly and Joe assuming ownership responsibilities later on.
In addition to serving on Spherion’s Franchise Advisory Board, Molly was also the recipient of Spherion’s Franchise Owner of the Year award in 2021 for spearheading the Asheville office’s year-over-year growth and swiftly deploying her proactive business plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
Spherion brandishes the “power of local” through a network of independent and empowered franchisees like the Keeblers. Each Spherion franchisee enriches their communities by connecting and facilitating employment opportunities every day — and when they’re successful together, their investments flow back into the neighborhoods where they live and work, according to the release. The power of Spherion is in its local roots.
The Spherion Johnson City office will remain open at its current on-site location in John Deere, located at 1750 Hal Henard Road in Greeneville. To learn more about Spherion Staffing in Johnson City, visit spherion.com/johnsoncity.
Eastman announces new executive leadership
Eastman Chemical Company announced Wednesday that Travis Smith has been named senior vice president, Additives & Functional Products. Smith will assume AFP responsibilities beginning Oct. 10 from Executive Vice President Lucian Boldea, who is stepping down to pursue an opportunity outside of Eastman.
“I am excited to welcome Travis to the executive team. Travis brings decades of business and operational experience and deep industry knowledge to our executive leadership,” said Mark Costa, Board chair and chief executive officer. “He is well respected for his pragmatic approach and numerous contributions advancing Eastman’s transformation to a leading material innovation company. We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talent at Eastman, and Travis’ appointment underscores our continued efforts to cultivate leaders across our organization. We look forward to benefiting from Travis’ expertise and insights as we continue to deliver on our innovation-driven growth strategy and create value for our shareholders.”
Smith joined Eastman in 1992 and currently serves as division president, Films. He has held several roles instrumental to the company’s growth and transformation, including vice president and general manager, performance films, and Asia Pacific regional business director, specialty plastics, according to a press release. Smith received a bachelor’s of science from the University of Tennessee and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
“On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank Lucian for his many years of service to Eastman,” said Costa. “Lucian is a proven leader who has been instrumental in driving our transformational strategy forward. We are grateful for his outstanding leadership, especially during these last several years of unprecedented global challenges. I know Lucian will do well in his future endeavors, and we wish him continued success.”
Sullivan County tabs Hylton, Bailey
BLOUNTVILLE — Misty Hylton is administrative assistant to Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, filling a vacancy created when Angela Taylor became Sullivan County Trustee on Sept. 1.
Taylor, administrative assistant to the mayor for the last eight years, won the Republican nomination for the trustee’s office in May and was unopposed on the August ballot.
Hylton has been with the county since 2019 and came to the mayor’s office from the county’s planning department, where she started out as administrative assistant and moved up to permit tech.
“Misty is a tremendous asset and I’m happy to have her on board,” Venable said. “Her communications skills are impeccable, especially when working constantly with the public as she did in the planning department.”
Hylton’s ability to work with the public is no surprise considering her career prior to joining Sullivan County government: 20 years at Washington County, Tennessee’s 911 system, answering calls and dispatching help.
Her three years with the planning department means she’s familiar with county government and already has worked with many of the returning members of the Sullivan County Commission.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to work for the county in this new role, which will bring new opportunities and challenges for me,” Hylton said. “I see it as a chance to learn something new, while using my experience with the county to shorten the learning curve.”
In addition to welcoming Hylton, Venable on Friday formally announced the appointment of Larry Bailey to the position of deputy mayor for Sullivan County. Bailey is the county’s finance director and has performed the duties of a deputy mayor for many years.
Venable said Bailey’s appointment as deputy mayor simply recognizes duties Bailey already performs.
“Mr. Bailey has performed these duties for a number of years and, appropriately, I have decided to formalize his position title,” Venable said. “With my direction Mr. Bailey will be responsible in my absence or at my discretion for representing my interests in working with elected officials and department heads concerning items of common interest.”
The additional title will not affect Bailey’s continued service as finance director.
“As requested by Mr. Bailey, I have agreed to a salary increase of $1 annually for the additional duties,” Venable said.
