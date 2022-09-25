Morris-Baker honored by American Legion

The American Legion honored Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Johnson City, with a national award for being an Outstanding Employer of Older Workers (in the small business category) for 2021.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

