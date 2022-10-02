Local photographer wins IPA awards
Tom Raymond, a professional photographer residing in Jonesborough, has earned a third- place ranking and two honorable mentions in the 2022 International Photography Awards.
Raymond placed third in the professional event category with his photo “Up Up and Away,” captured at Fun Fest in Kingsport, which features a hot-air balloon pilot and his passengers inside the balloon. His honorable mentions were in the professional categories of editorial/press; sports; and sports/team sports.
The editorial/press and sports photo, “Pick Six,” depicts Karon Delince holding a football in Vanderbilt stadium after intercepting a pass during ETSU’s 23-3 victory over Vanderbilt. The team sports photo captures a referee holding a basketball between his hip and arm during a basketball game at ETSU’s Freedom Hall.
Raymond received a bachelor’s degree in Zoology from the University of Tennessee in 1969 and a master’s degree in biology from East Carolina University in 1971. He later earned a PhD in biochemistry and pathology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.
He then went on to serve as a staff scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In 1978, he was appointed to the faculty of the newly established College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University as a professor in the Department of Medicine. Raymond resigned from his teaching role at ETSU in 1987 to begin a commercial photography business, Fresh Air Photo.
In his career as a photographer, Raymond has earned countless awards and worked for companies including Chevrolet, DuPont, Pfizer, Time, Sports Illustrated, ESPN, John Deere, A.O. Smith, Lowes, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Architectural Digest, Outdoor Life, Forbes, Business Week, Healthy Living, Parade, Schumacher Homes, National Geographic, Smithsonian, Geo, General Shale, Hilton Hotels, Getty Images, Siemens, Texas Pete and The New York Times. He has also published three books.
To learn more about Fresh Air Photo and view this work, visit https://freshairphoto.com.
ReVIDA Recovery accepting AETNA patients
ReVIDA Recovery Centers, a comprehensive behavioral health care company, has committed to removing cost barriers for those seeking opioid use disorder treatment by expanding its health care insurance partnerships with the addition of two new providers.
Effective immediately, AETNA Commercial and Medicare Advantage patients in both Tennessee and Virginia are now eligible for comprehensive treatment of opioid use disorder, according to a press release.
“We are proud to continue fulfilling our mission to make treatment services affordable for residents in Virginia and Tennessee,” said Lee Dilworth, CEO of ReVIDA Recovery Centers. “Affordability is a massive barrier for those who suffer from opioid use disorder, and now we are able to help more individuals, families, and communities heal.”
Those covered by AETNA Commercial and Medicare Advantage are eligible for treatment at any of the five ReVIDA Recovery Center locations in East Tennessee, as well as all three locations in Southwest Virginia.
“Treatment for opioid use disorder is more accessible than ever,” Dilworth said. “Not only do we accept patients with Tennessee and Virginia Medicaid coverage, but we also accept the top commercial and Medicare Advantage health care insurance providers, and we offer discount services for those who are uninsured. We will continue to do all we can to expand access to affordable treatment.”
For more information about ReVIDA Recovery Centers, visit www.ReVidaRecovery.com.
Goforth named a 2022 Credit Union Rock Star
Tiffany Goforth, of Bristol, is among 25 credit union professionals and board members named 2022 Credit Union Rock Stars by the editorial team of Credit Union Magazine.
The Credit Union Rock Stars program has recognized its 10th class of outstanding credit union professionals and directors from a wide range of disciplines. These individuals use their unique strengths to advance the missions of their credit unions, a press release said.
Goforth works as the vice president of Business Development & Marketing at United Southeast Federal Credit Union in Bristol. Her story appeared on CUNA News, a website published by the Credit Union National Association.
“The 10th class of Credit Union Rock Stars demonstrates once again that our movement is filled with those who invent, innovate, and most importantly, inspire,” says Michelle Willits, Credit Union Magazine publisher. “Our Rock Stars represent small to large credit unions nationwide and work in operations, leadership, and board roles. We are proud to present this year’s class, brought to you by Fiserv.”
This year’s winners were selected for their exceptional creativity, innovation, and passion, the release said.
“This year’s Rock Stars are shining examples of those in the credit union industry who continue to push boundaries and address challenges with determination,” said Theo Curey, president of credit union solutions at Fiserv. “This award recognizes the tenacity, diversity, and innovation of the many individuals and institutions making a difference and creating significant opportunities for their members and communities.”
