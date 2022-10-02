Local photographer wins IPA awards

Tom Raymond, a professional photographer residing in Jonesborough, has earned a third- place ranking and two honorable mentions in the 2022 International Photography Awards.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

