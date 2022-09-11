Bellafina announces new executive director
Bellafina Chocolates, an artisan chocolate company located at 123 Cherokee St., in downtown Kingsport, announced that a new executive director was appointed earlier this month.
Jessica Tweed Williams, a Kingsport native, took over the role after serving Bellafina Chocolates customers as Operations Manager for the past year.
“This leadership transition represents a key step to ensure that the company’s mission to support threatened women and children is sustained for years to come,” the company said in a press release.
In this position, Williams will take leadership of Bellafina Chocolates and its parent 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation, Abundantly Blessed Ministries, according to the press release. Williams earned a Bachelor’s degree in Religion from Belmont University and has ample experience with nonprofit leadership and Christian ministries.
“Bellafina’s decadent chocolate as well as its mission to empower struggling women and children draw our attention to the rich goodness in this world and one another,” Williams said in the press release. “It is truly a gift to work alongside our amazing volunteers and be a part of the future of this dynamic and growing company.”
The company has donated 100% of its profits to children’s charities since its start in 2010, according to the press release. It was also established as a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation in 2020 and created a Board of Directors committed to sustaining the company’s Christian principles, mission of helping threatened women and children, and commitment to unique quality and service to its corporate and individual customers.
Bellafina Chocolates’ shop in downtown Kingsport is open weekdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Personal and customized corporate gifts can also be shipped across the US through Bellafina.com.
Holston Medical Group adds two employees
Holston Medical Group, a multi-specialty health care provider, welcomed two new employees this month.
HMG welcomed Linda “Boo” Funk, FNP, to HMG Urgent Care Centers located at HMG Medical Plaza,105 W Stone Drive, Suite 1F, Kingsport, and at Sapling Grove, 240 Medical Park Blvd, Suite 1700, Bristol.
Funk has a background of providing acute care in both the emergency room and urgent care settings, according to a press release. She strives to give every patient individualized care and enjoys the challenges of working in a fast-paced setting.
“I love working in an acute care setting because I never know what my day is going to hold,” said Funk. “You must prepare for everything because every patient’s needs are unique, and each interaction has its own set of challenges and opportunities to provide excellent care.”
Funk holds a Master’s of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner from East Tennessee State University and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from King College.
She enjoys spending time with her four children and six grandchildren in her free time, according to the press release. She also enjoys working on cars and is currently restoring a 1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle convertible.
HMG also welcomed Melanie Davis to the HMG Primary Care Medical Plaza.
Davis takes a holistic approach to the care she provides to her patients, according to a press release. She takes the time to talk with each patient to fully understand all aspects of their lifestyle, health history, and the challenges they can work through together.
“As a primary care provider, I am able to provide care for the entire family; I have patients from age 3 to 101,” said Davis in the press release. “I am honored when patients refer their family members to me. Understanding the family history and dynamics really allows me to be a health partner for life, focusing on preventative care and keeping them well through all the stages of their lives.”
Davis also has experience in cardiac care and is passionate about working with hypertension and diabetic patients, working with them on lifestyle changes that can allow them to live a long and active life, according to the press release,
Davis got her Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner as well as her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from ETSU.
In her free time, Davis enjoys spending time with her husband, three children and granddaughter, and is actively involved with local sports and recreation teams.
