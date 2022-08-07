state of Franklin Healthcare Associates
Prosser welcomed to Mountain Region Family Medicine
State of Franklin Healthcare Associates, a regional leader in patient care, has welcomed two new physicians to Mountain Region Family Medicine.
Katie Prosser, DO, is a primary care physician trained in osteopathic medicine. She grew up in New Palestine, Indiana, and started her move south, where she earned a B.S. in Biochemistry from the University of Evansville in Evansville, Indiana.
She graduated medical school from Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Buies Creek, N.C., and moved to the Tri-Cities, where she completed her family medicine residency at ETSU Family Medicine of Johnson City.
She has special interests in preventative health care, Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment, and women’s health. Outside of medicine, she enjoys running, hiking, Indiana sports, and traveling with her partner, Andrew, and their dog.
Prosser is taking new patients at Mountain Region Family Medicine, 1242 W. Shipley Ferry Road, Kingsport. Call (423) 239-7300 to schedule an appointment or visit http://sofha.net.
Winegar joins group’s Kingsport office
Bruce Winegar, DO, is a primary care physician trained in osteopathic medicine. He is a Kingsport native who attended high school at Sullivan North. He stayed in the Northeast Tennessee area for college, obtaining his degree in biology at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate.
Following medical school, he returned to Kingsport to complete his Family Medicine residency at the East Tennessee State University program, serving as one of the chief residents during his third year.
Now, he is excited to work in the town where he grew up, and could not be more excited to join Mountain Region Family Medicine. When not at work, he enjoys fishing, attempting to play golf, and watching sports.
Winegar is now welcoming new patients at Mountain Region Family Medicine at 444 Clinchfield St., Suite 2500, Kingsport. Call 423.230-2500 to schedule an appointment or visit http://sofha.net.
Hunter, Smith and Davis
J. Christopher Rose set to join the firm as partner
The Law Firm of Hunter, Smith & Davis is pleased to announce that attorney J. Christopher Rose will be joining the firm as a partner effective Sept. 12.
“We are extremely pleased that Chris will be continuing his career with our firm. His practice and ours are very compatible and Chris is a great fit with our clients and existing lawyers as well as our culture.
“Chris and his brother, Curt, have practiced together for several years, and as they both contemplated their futures, a move on Chris’ part made sense for all concerned. They say timing is everything and this development is a win-win for everyone,” said Steve Darden, managing partner of Hunter, Smith & Davis.
Hunter, Smith & Davis was founded in Kingsport 106 years ago and serves clients throughout the region from its Kingsport and Johnson City offices. The firm offers a full range of legal services, including business, corporate and real estate, labor and employment, commercial and personal injury litigation, estate planning and administration, family law and public affairs law and policy among its major practice areas.
Chris Rose is a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and earned his undergraduate degree at Transylvania University, where he engaged in intercollegiate athletics as a swimmer.
Chris earned his law degree from the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Virginia, and began his legal career at West and Rose in 2009 before moving to Nashville and serving as staff counsel for The General. Chris returned to the firm of West and Rose in December 2017.
“A special aspect of Chris coming onboard with us is that Chris and Curt’s father, Steve Rose, was a partner with Hunter Smith in the ’70s and early ’80s. So in that sense, this is a bit of a homecoming for Chris,” Darden added.
Rose practices mainly in the areas of insurance defense litigation, governmental tort liability law and litigation and public affairs law. He said, “I’m excited about joining the great folks at Hunter, Smith & Davis and look forward to continuing to serve my current clients as well as becoming part of the team that serves the firm’s client base.”
Commenting on Chris becoming a partner at Hunter, Smith & Davis, Curt Rose said, “This is a great career move for my brother, Chris, and an excellent addition for Hunter, Smith & Davis. While he and I enjoyed years of practice together at West and Rose, and fulfilled our father’s dream of his two sons practicing law together, this allows each of us to pursue our future career goals. I not only support Chris in this move, but I had a hand in helping it come together.”
Chris will be primarily based in the firm’s Kingsport office at 1212 N. Eastman Road. His email address will be crose@hsdlaw.com. The main phone number is 423-378-8800.
If you have a submission for People in Business, send it to Sarah Owens at sowens@johnsoncitypress.com.