Citing a challenging economic climate, the owners of Peggy Ann Bakery will close their location at 803 W. Walnut St. this Thursday, but they’re not giving up on Johnson City.
Will Martin, who owns Peggy Ann Bakery with his wife Stacy, said Monday that the pair will continue to operate the bakery’s original location in Greeneville, as well as the Italian Pizza Pub, which is just down the block from the bakery’s Johnson City site.
The Martins purchased the Italian Pizza Pub at 807 W. Walnut St. in mid-June from Burt Kordamiri, who opened the business in the 1980s. Martin said they may now add some bakery items to the establishment’s menu.
“We want to thank Johnson City for welcoming us,” Martin said. “We appreciate the ride, and hopefully we’ll see them again soon.”
Among other challenges, inflation has become a recent concern for the bakery, Martin said. Over the last couple weeks, for example, they’ve seen a 20% increase in the cost of flour.
“We’re constantly having to evaluate our pricing, evaluate what we’re charging for customers,” he said.
There have also been some supply issues with ingredients grown overseas.
Martin’s father-in-law John Arrowood, who founded the bakery in 1982, died shortly after the 2019 opening of the Johnson City location. Then the pandemic hit.
“So it’s really just kind of sucked the joy out of it for two and a half years, and we don’t see an end in sight to any of that,” Martin said.
Some interested parties have also recently reached out to the owners to inquire about purchasing the property at 803 W. Walnut, which also motivated the decision to close the bakery. There aren’t any current buyers for the building, Martin said.
“But it still opened our eyes up to it might be time to scale back and reevaluate and restructure,” Martin said.
The ongoing work on West Walnut Street hasn’t impacted business at the bakery, Martin said. The owners expected some traffic hurdles stemming from the project when they opened in 2019, but the pandemic and ongoing inflation have further complicated things.
The business announced the closure of its Johnson City location in a Facebook post on Monday morning.
“We have some sad news,” the bakery said. “March will be the last month Peggy Ann Bakery Johnson City will be open. We have an opportunity to pull back and focus on what truly matters, family.
“We are so thankful for our family, friends, team and customers who made this place so special for almost three years. This isn’t goodbye. Just see you later, Johnson City.”
Peggy Ann Bakery is known for its variety of sweets, including donuts, cookies, pies and brownies. They also offer grab-and-go lunch items.
Their spot on West Walnut Street was previously home to Alley Kat and Slammin Sammy’s Sandwiches.
Martin said in September 2019 that people were already traveling from Jonesborough, Johnson City and Elizabethton to visit their location in Greeneville. Consequently, opening a second location in Johnson City made sense.
“This is more a ‘see you later’ and not a ‘goodbye,’” Martin said Monday. “It’s more of a restructuring to see what’s going to work in the new climate of the restaurant world. Because it’s changed dramatically in the last few years.”