Utility work continues along Ashe and West Walnut streets as crews work on street light and communications conduit.
Paving and curb work on Ashe Street are also underway as part of the West Walnut Street Corridor Plan.
Utility work continues along Ashe and West Walnut streets as crews work on street light and communications conduit.
Paving and curb work on Ashe Street are also underway as part of the West Walnut Street Corridor Plan.
The 16-inch water line from West State of Franklin Road to West Walnut Street will be crossing West Walnut Street toward the connection to the existing line on Cherokee Street. Motorists should expect some traffic detours and waits as this project has been delayed with materials on back-order.
In addition, the lane closures on West State of Franklin Road between South Commerce and Buffalo street will remain in place for four weeks until the work is complete.
Construction has begun on a gravity sewer from Boyd Street west along West Walnut Street. Storm drain installation has been completed along Boyd Street. Building roof drain connections will be installed at various locations along Ashe and West Walnut streets
Utility work continues along Ashe and West Walnut streets as crews work on street light and communications conduit.
Paving work on Ashe Street is also underway as part of the West Walnut Street Corridor Plan.
A 16-inch water line from West State of Franklin Road to West Walnut Street will be crossing West Walnut Street toward the connection to the existing line on Cherokee Street. Motorists should expect some traffic detours and waits as this project has been delayed with materials on back-order.
In addition, the lane closures on West State of Franklin Road between South Commerce and Buffalo streets will remain in place for four weeks until the work is complete.
Construction has begun on a gravity sewer from Boyd Street west along West Walnut Street. Storm drain installation has been completed along Boyd Street.
Building roof drain connections will be installed at various locations along Ashe and West Walnut streets.
Press Reporter
Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.