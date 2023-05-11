Utility work continues along Ashe and West Walnut streets as crews work on street light and communications conduit.

Paving work on Ashe Street is also underway as part of the West Walnut Street Corridor Plan.

A 16-inch water line from West State of Franklin Road to West Walnut Street will be crossing West Walnut Street toward the connection to the existing line on Cherokee Street. Motorists should expect some traffic detours and waits as this project has been delayed with materials on back-order.

In addition, the lane closures on West State of Franklin Road between South Commerce and Buffalo streets will remain in place for four weeks until the work is complete.

Construction has begun on a gravity sewer from Boyd Street west along West Walnut Street. Storm drain installation has been completed along Boyd Street.

Building roof drain connections will be installed at various locations along Ashe and West Walnut streets.