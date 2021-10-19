FILE - In this Thursday, July 9, 2015, file photo, the Proctor & Gamble headquarters complex is seen in downtown Cincinnati. Proctor & Gamble is raising prices on a range of goods as higher commodity and freight costs are set to take a bite out of its profits. The maker of Pampers diapers, Tide detergent and Crest toothpaste said Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, it has been raising prices on product lines including baby, family, home and fabric care.