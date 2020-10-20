When the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) started gaining a toehold in the United States, Thomas Gillespie couldn’t sleep at night.
The pandemic hit about a month before Gillespie was supposed to open his store, Flashback Heat, in Johnson City.
“I was terrified,” he said. “I was afraid I wasn’t going to be able to make ends meet and that everything would fizzle out right away for me.”
A 23-year-old who grew up in Gate City, Virginia, Gillespie ended up opening his store on May 16, and business has progressed much more smoothly than he initially expected. Located downtown at 327 E Main St., Flashback Heat carries vintage merchandise from the 1980s through the 2000s.
“My highlight would be that I started this from scratch, and I’ve been doing it solo the whole time,” Gillespie said. “I am a huge baseball fan, and the biggest fan of ‘90s rock you’ll ever meet.”
The Press recently asked Gillespie about his business and what it’s been like navigating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
What made you decide that you wanted to own and operate your own business?
I’ve dreamed of owning my own store since I was a little kid.
I’ve been buying and reselling things since I was in 3rd grade. Used to spend my weekends at the flea market. Started with basketball cards, moved to shoes and now clothes.
Both sides of my family have always been big with antiques, so reselling has been in my blood.
What should people know about Flashback Heat, and what inspired the look and merchandise of the store?
There’s vintage clothing, memorabilia, posters, toys and just about everything from the 1980s to the early 2000s.
The store’s look and merchandise is inspired by my own personal taste! I put up things I really like, and people seem to appreciate them pretty well, which is an awesome feeling.
Why did you decide on opening your business in downtown Johnson City?
I had my first pop up in Johnson City at the beginning of 2019.
I was expecting a few people. People got there hours early, and the line wrapped around the corner. I knew there was a demand for vintage clothing in the area, but it was bigger than I imagined. That day I knew I wanted to open a store here.
I moved to the Tree Streets a week before the big yard sale last year and sold over 80 percent of my inventory in two days. It was absolutely insane. That was the day I knew I was going to open a store in Johnson City. After that day, I had tunnel vision on opening a store and worked my tail off every single day for it.
What has it been like opening and operating a business during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Opening a business during COVID has been an absolute roller coaster. COVID hit a month before I was supposed to open. I couldn’t sleep at night. I was terrified. I was afraid I wasn’t going to be able to make ends meet and that everything would fizzle out right away for me. The places I’d get things from were all closed, no yard sales, everyone was being laid off, and this was all before unemployment and the stimulus went out. I was sick to my stomach every day. I was a wreck. I felt like everything I’d worked so hard for was going to be for nothing.
I ended up opening on May 16, about two weeks after lockdowns and restrictions were lifted. Business was way better than I could’ve ever dreamed of. Sales were unreal and the market for vintage clothing everywhere exploded like never before. Some shirts online that were worth $200 to $400 before COVID are now worth thousands. Seriously. It all happened in just a few months.
It’s been going steady since opening with no signs of slowing down. Once COVID starts to clear, more and more people will be going out and business will continue to grow.
Opening a business during COVID has been the hardest and best time of my life.
It’s almost impossible to put it into words. It has been such an emotional roller coaster in such a short period of time. I used to think I couldn’t have picked a worse time to open up, but it ended up being the absolute best time.