Washington County commissioners are set to vote tonight on a resolution to officially transfer ownership of the Ashe Street Courthouse to Johnson City.
Members of Washington County’s County-Owned Property Committee voted on June 2 to recommend the conveyance of the deed for the “Beaux-Arts” style building and three related parcels at 401 Ashe St. to the city of Johnson City.
The resolution notes that the city’s plans to redevelop the historic courthouse “enjoys strong local and community support and Washington County considers the opportunity to restore and utilize the Ashe Street Courthouse to be of vital interest to the citizens of Washington County now and in the future.”
The Johnson City Commission is expected to vote on the deed transfer at its July 7 meeting.
The agreement includes a commitment for the Ashe Street property to be transferred from the county to the city in such a way that it meets a public use clause mandated by the federal government in the original deed.
Johnson City officials have also promised to reimburse the county $120,000 for re-roofing work it paid for at the courthouse last year.
The terms of the property transfer also meet the conditions under which the city has committed to use funds from a $5 million state grant to refurbish and develop the property for the economic good of the region.
The city is currently using funds earmarked by Gov. Bill Lee to renovate the building that was built in 1910 and operated as the Johnson City Postal Savings Bank and Post Office until 1937.
It served as a Washington County courthouse from 1940 until 1985. A few years later, the building was renovated to serve as home to the county’s 911 Emergency Communications District until dispatchers moved to their current location in Boones Creek in late 2017.
Using the state grant money, the city is refurbishing the historic structure with plans to designate at least a portion of the building for business and entrepreneurial development.
Preliminary architectural plans show Johnson City hopes to restore the original 1910 courthouse and demolish a single-story 1,600-square-foot section of the building facing Earnest Street that was added in 1965.
In doing so, the renovation would create a new pedestrian-friendly entrance accessible from Earnest and West Walnut streets.