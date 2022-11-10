The front of the Ebm-papst fan manufacturing plant in Telford. The company is currently employing 125 workers at the Washington County Industrial Park site and expect that number to grow to 200 in another year.
The Ebm-papst fan manufacturing plant in Telford is currently employing 125 workers at the Washington County Industrial Park site and company officials expect that number to grow to 200 in another year.
Bob Cantler, the president/CEO of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, and City Commissioner Aaron Murphy speak to Chloe Web, an Ebm-papst shareholder, at a ribbon-cutting and tour on Thursday of the German company's new plant in Telford.
The front of the Ebm-papst fan manufacturing plant in Telford. The company is currently employing 125 workers at the Washington County Industrial Park site and expect that number to grow to 200 in another year.
The Ebm-papst fan manufacturing plant in Telford is currently employing 125 workers at the Washington County Industrial Park site and company officials expect that number to grow to 200 in another year.
Bob Cantler, the president/CEO of the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, and City Commissioner Aaron Murphy speak to Chloe Web, an Ebm-papst shareholder, at a ribbon-cutting and tour on Thursday of the German company's new plant in Telford.
Officials with Ebm-papst, a global manufacturer of electric motors and fans, say the opening of its new 177,000-square-foot plant in the Washington County Industrial Park will help the German company to better meet challenges brought by the planet’s changing environmental, economic and political climates.
“Every fan made here helps to protect the climate,” Klaus Geissdoerfer, the global CEO of Ebm-papst, said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the $37 million project in Telford.
Ebm-papst shareholder Jan Philippiak told local business and government leaders, as well as Ebm-papst customers and suppliers before a tour of the facility, that he believes the Washington County plant is “just the beginning of something really great.”
He also stressed the importance of the company’s product line in reducing harmful carbon dioxide emissions.
“Man-made climate change is real,” Philippiak said. “It is not fake news. It is something we are all facing, and it’s happening every day. The purpose of this company is to help the planet reduce CO2 emissions.”
Mark Shiring, president and CEO of Ebm-papst USA, said the company began moving its manufacturing operations from a temporary site in Johnson City to Telford in August. He said the facility now employs 125 workers and expects that number to grow to 200 in another year.
He said production of the company’s “next generation of EC motors” is underway at the site.
Shiring also said Ebm-papst is “already in talks” to grow its manufacturing operations to an adjacent tract in the industrial park.
“We have plenty of room and customer base to expand,” Shiring said.
Thomas Wagner, Ebm-papst’s global chief operating officer, said the company expects its new plant in Telford “to drive our growth in North America.” He said having the facility up and running in Washington County will allow the company to better meet the needs of a growing demand in the United States for its low-emission fans and related components.
“We don’t want to put our U.S. customers at risk from the war in the Ukraine or by the actions of China,” Wagner said, adding the plant is expected to meet the company’s goal of “zero emissions” by 2030.
Chloe McCraken, an Ebm-papst shareholder, also noted that the Telford facility will allow the company to meet its longterm strategic goals in commercial air-conditioning.
“America is a very important market for us,” she said. “Being here will also us to weather the economic climate.”
The Ebm‑papst Group is 59-year-old family-owned company headquartered in Mulfingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. It is a leading worldwide manufacturer of fans and drives.
It has operated in the United States since 1980. The Telford plant represents the first major new building constructed by Ebm-papst in North America since 1998.
The economic development project in Telford was made possible by a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement Ebm-papst reached with Washington County’s government.