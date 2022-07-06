Officials say a regional meat processing center is still on track at a site near the Jonesborough Flea Market despite a “backup” rezoning request in another neighborhood that has made residents who live there very nervous.
Kayla Nichols, marketing and communications director for the Appalachian RC&D Council, said the Appalachian Producers Cooperative is currently working to purchase land owned by Joe Wilson adjacent to the flea market in Telford for the project.
“The cooperative has every confidence it will be acquiring that property,” Nichols said.
She noted the property has been identified as ideal for the project because the tract is already zoned for an agricultural business.
Even so, Nichols said a member of the cooperative’s board of directors has asked for a rezoning of a second piece of property that has been deemed a “fall back location” if the Telford site doesn’t work out as planned.
The Jonesborough Regional Planning Commission is set to hear a request next week to rezone a 9-acre tact located off U.S. Highway 11E from its current B-3 general business district to A-3 agriculture business to allow for a meat processing center. Richie Hayward and his neighbors in a nearby subdivision located on Katie Court say they are opposed to a meat processing center located near their homes.
“We don’t want a slaughterhouse in our backyard,” said Hayward, who plans to show up with a 100 or so of his neighbors when the rezoning is heard 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jonesborough Town Hall.
Hayward said while he has been told the property in question is not the first choice for the meat processing center, he and his neighbors “aren’t taking any chances.”
He said residents in his subdivision also plan to appear at the July 25 Washington County Commission meeting to voice their opposition to rezoning the property.
“We are concerned about the depreciation of our property values with a meat processing plant so close to a residential area,” he said. “We also have concerns about the environmental impact and the smell.”
The County Commission voted in March to earmark $2 million of its American Recovery Plan Act money for the meat processing plant project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years, will operate the facility.
The cooperative plans to raise approximately $8 million to construct and operate the facility during its first year. Funding will be raised through a combination of grants, loans and member investments.
Nichols said earlier this week the cooperative has already applied for $6 million in federal grants for the project. She said officials expect to learn the fate of those requests by the end of the summer or early fall.
“We are moving forward on a fairly hospitable climate for these grants,” she said. “The U.S. Department of Agriculture is prioritizing small meat processing operations.”
Proponents say the project will address a critical lack of meat processing capacity in the region. Local farmers must currently book appointments 12 to 18 months out, sometimes for livestock that haven’t even been born yet, or travel hundreds of miles out of state to find facilities with openings.
The COVID-19 pandemic also revealed deep vulnerabilities the national food system that have resulted in shortages and increased prices.
Cooperative officials anticipate the processing center will have very little impact to traffic on U.S. 11E in the Telford area. The center will process 25-30 head of livestock per day, which will equate to five to 10 farm trucks with cattle trailers coming to the facility for an early morning appointment time.
The facility is also expected to employ a staff of 20 to 25 employees.