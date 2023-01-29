McCorkle and Golden

Kimberly McCorkle, provost and vice president of academics at ETSU, and David Golden, chief executive officer of ETSU’s Research Corp., briefed Washington County commissioners on a number of academic and research programs that are aimed at preparing today’s workforce for the jobs of tomorrow.

 Contributed

Officials with East Tennessee State University say curriculum additions in distillation, synthetic biology and mechatronics engineering are preparing the Northeast Tennessee region for the cutting-edge of new career and job opportunities.

Earlier this month, Kimberly McCorkle, provost and vice president of academics at ETSU, and David Golden, chief executive officer of ETSU’s Research Corp., briefed Washington County commissioners on a number of academic and research programs that are aimed at preparing today’s workforce for the jobs of tomorrow.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Recommended for you