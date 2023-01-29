Kimberly McCorkle, provost and vice president of academics at ETSU, and David Golden, chief executive officer of ETSU’s Research Corp., briefed Washington County commissioners on a number of academic and research programs that are aimed at preparing today’s workforce for the jobs of tomorrow.
Officials with East Tennessee State University say curriculum additions in distillation, synthetic biology and mechatronics engineering are preparing the Northeast Tennessee region for the cutting-edge of new career and job opportunities.
Earlier this month, Kimberly McCorkle, provost and vice president of academics at ETSU, and David Golden, chief executive officer of ETSU’s Research Corp., briefed Washington County commissioners on a number of academic and research programs that are aimed at preparing today’s workforce for the jobs of tomorrow.
McCorkle said those programs are part of the university’s strategic initiatives to increase its enrollment, address workforce development and expand opportunities for community engagement.
She said that is why ETSU developed a new interdisciplinary minor in brewing and distillation studies. McCorkle said the university is partnering with Tennessee Hills Distillery to provide students with hands-on experience in the field.
ETSU will also launch a new degree program in the fall for mechatronics engineering. McCorkle said there is a growing demand nationwide for employees who have knowledge and training “in a multi-disciplinary field that is focused on advanced automated manufacturing.”
She said mechatronics meets “at the intersection of mechanics, electronics and computing.” The provost said the university is “really excited” about offering a degree for “engineers to create simpler and smarter” manufacturing systems.
She said ETSU expects to have 400 students enrolled in the mechatronics program in five years.
McCorkle said ETSU will be partnering with Northeast State Community College to help students there transfer credits from the college’s two-year robotics program to the university’s mechatronics program.
ETSU officials say the university is also looking to expand its scope in synthetic biology. Golden, who joined ETSU after retiring from the Eastman Chemical Co. as a senior vice president, said universities are “fantastic platforms for innovation and growth in an economy.”
He pointed to California’s famed Silicon Valley as a prime example.
“Stanford University created Silicon Valley,” he told commissioners. “It wasn’t the other way around.”
Golden also noted, “We have the opportunity to do the same by leveraging the intellect and assets at ETSU. ”
He said that is one the missions of ETSU’s Research Corp., and believes bio-manufacturing is a “good fit” for this region.
“Using nature as starting raw material to make things that we use everyday,” Golden said.
He said ETSU’s minor degree program in fermentation and distillery helps to check “one of the boxes” needed for synthetic biology. Golden noted the university’s College of Medicine and its computer sciences and engineering programs are also assets to building on the program.
Golden said simply offering a university-level program in synthetic biology is not enough. He said students must be interested in getting involved in the program at the high school level.
He said that is why he started a synthetic biology program in a local high school four years ago that has since been expanded through a partnership with the Niswonger Foundation to every school system in the 1st Congressional District.
“We are the only region in the country that is doing that,” he said.
He said ETSU has its Valleybrook campus, a 100,000-square-foot facility donated to it in 2010 by Eastman Chemical that’s ideal for synthetic biology education and a place for scientists and entrepreneurs to do the research they need to begin the manufacturing process.
“This is where they can come to do the research to scale up,” Golden said. “Once they scale up, they will need flat land and workers for spinoff companies.”