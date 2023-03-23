A new restaurant is serving up some East Tennessee homestyle cooking in the town of Unicoi.
Luanne Wysocki, owner of the newly-opened Butter and Grace @ Tennessee Hills, said she and her husband, Chris, decided to open the restaurant after operating their business as a live music venue for the last few years.
“We worked on it just exclusively as a music venue,” said Wysocki. “So we've been doing music here for about 2 and a half years now. And it’s just naturally progressed. We started doing concessions and were like, ‘Hey, let’s do a restaurant down here.’”
The menu at Butter and Grace @ Tennessee Hills
“This is not a fancy bistro,” said Wysocki. “This is not a fancy cafe. This is what you eat when you go to your mamaw’s house.”
The menu is more than just a tribute to the foods Wysocki grew up eating. It’s also a tribute to her family. Many of the photographs on the walls inside the restaurant and music venue are of the Powers family — a Unicoi family who played music together. Wysocki said her grandson, Daniel Powers, still plays at the venue almost every Friday night.
Some of the menu items at Butter and Grace @ Tennessee Hills are even named after family members.
“I have a meatloaf that we do,” said Wysocki. “My great grandmother used to run a boarding house in Bumpus Cove for mill workers down there. So I have named that meatloaf, which we’ve had in our family for years, I call it Granny Adams Boarding House Meatloaf.”
Other menu items, like Glammy’s Cobbler and Aunt Millie’s Coconut Cake, were also named by Wysocki. GaaGaa’s Hot Fudge Cake was named by one of the restaurant’s managers, Donna Tittle. Tittle and Wysocki are longtime childhood friends.
“When we were little girls we grew up together,” said Wysocki. “And we used to make mud pies in my grandma’s basement. And we said one day we’d have a restaurant, and I never dreamed it would turn out to be that way.”
Much of the atmosphere surrounding Butter and Grace @ Tennessee Hills revolves around family, and Wysocki said she wants her customers to feel like family, too.
“The thing that makes me the happiest is when we have our Friday night folks,” Wysocki said. “They’ll say we’re like a family down here. And people that come here to eat — I want them to feel that way too.”
Butter and Grace @ Tennessee Hills is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. On Friday, the venue reopens and begins playing live music at 7 p.m.
Butter and Grace @ Tennessee Hills is located at 3051 Unicoi Drive. A copy of the restaurant's menu can be found online at www.butterandgrace.org.