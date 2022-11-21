The region’s first and only conference for entrepreneurs, Startup Mountain Summit, will make its debut next fall 2023.
Organized by local non-profit FoundersForge and East Tennessee State University's College of Business and Technology, “the Startup Mountain Summit focuses on combining incredible speakers with the unique environment of the Appalachian Highlands in Northeast Tennessee,” event organizers said in a news release. “Founders from across the Southeast (and beyond) have a unique opportunity to learn and connect with a broad startup community to accelerate their own ventures.”
“Startup Mountain Summit will provide hands-on workshops from experienced entrepreneurs across multiple areas of expertise,” said David Nelson, head of FoundersForge, who is coordinating the event. “This is a chance for people to learn from each other and network to find the resources they need to take their business to new heights.”
Because nothing like this exists in the region, Nelson said this is an especially unique opportunity to show what the region has to offer entrepreneurs from across the Southeast. And hosting it in the mountains creates an even more unique experience, “After each day, attendees will be able to participate in unique experiences featuring East Tennessee’s natural beauty and thriving businesses to showcase all that we have to offer.”
FoundersForge invites entrepreneurs from all over to the region to come together at the Startup Mountain Summit, and learn how to navigate roadblocks and weather the challenging economic times ahead.
“The economy is changing and new barriers to growth are coming for startups,” Nelson said. “Startup Mountain Summit is a fresh opportunity to make key connections with investors, mentors, and other startups from across the country.
“The economy is changing and tapping into the energy in our startup ecosystem will help inspire everyone to meet the future challenges of running a startup,” Nelson said. “We’re excited to invite others to come experience something unique in a place we know the attendees will love.”