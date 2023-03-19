Work continues on the new Jonesborough K-8 school, which is being built on a 48-acre tract at 720 N. Cherokee St.
The facility is a first-of-its-kind lease-purchase agreement with the town of Jonesborough and the Washington County Commission.
The $42.75 million project is being financed by a loan granted to the town through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Communities Facilities Loan Program.
Burwil Construction is serving as primary contractor for the project.
Town officials say the construction project, which broke ground in November 2021, is still on track to be completed by late 2023.
The projected cost for the new K-8 school has gone up $10 million from its initial $32 million projection.
Officials hope to be able to open the school to students in January 2024.
According to the latest U.S. Census, Jonesborough saw a 16% increase in its total population in the last decade, which represents the largest growth among municipalities in Northeast Tennessee.
Its population in 2020 — 5,860 people — is 809 residents more than it had in 2010.
To meet that growth, town leaders partnered with Washington County to build the new school.
Jonesborough Elementary Principal Matthew Combs has been named principal of the new Jonesborough K-8. In recent months, Combs has been working with the teachers of the current Jonesborough Elementary and Jonesborough Middle schools to develop a culture that is built around the premise that educators focus on every student, every day, no matter what it takes.
Combs, who was named the county school district’s 2023-24 Principal of the Year, has been an educator in Washington County for 16 years.
As the Jonesborough elementary and middle schools prepare to merge, administrators, teacher leaders and the middle school’s Student Advisory Council have worked together to identify a new school mascot and logo.
After working with a third party school logo designer to create two options, the Student Advisory Council helped share the proposed mascot with their peers.
Students at both the middle and elementary schools were able to vote for their favorite design, and the winner, the Tigers, was announced to the entire student body in January following a presentation by the Student Advisory Council.
Press Senior Reporter
Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.
