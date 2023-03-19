Work continues on the new Jonesborough K-8 school, which is being built on a 48-acre tract at 720 N. Cherokee St.

The facility is a first-of-its-kind lease-purchase agreement with the town of Jonesborough and the Washington County Commission.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

