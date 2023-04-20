Eastman Credit Union and community officials broke ground on Thursday, celebrating a future branch location planned to open in early 2024 in Elizabethton.
The branch is located across from Sycamore Shoals at 1520 West Elk Ave.
"What an exciting day. We are all eager for this branch. Much work has gone into this site's acquisition and preparation to get us to this point. We appreciate the hard work of many people whose dedication is making this branch a reality," said Kelly Price, ECU's president and CEO.
The Elizabethton branch will have several modern and digital updates. Members will enjoy ECU's offerings, including teller services, lending and deposit services, and mortgage lending services. The branch will also include ECU’s new, curbside service in addition to drive-thru tellers, a drive-thru ATM, a night depository and safe deposit boxes. ECU officials said a fresh, updated look and feel will complement these traditional features.
Because ECU is a not-for-profit financial institution, profits earned by ECU are returned to members through lower loan rates, better products, fewer fees, and consistently competitive deposit rates, according to ECU officials. Since 1998, ECU has given back over $177 million to members in the form of an extraordinary dividend, which members received for doing business at ECU.
ECU currently offers membership to most counties in Northeast Tennessee, including anyone living or working in Carter County. To learn more about ECU, visit www.ecu.org.
