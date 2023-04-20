ECU Elizabethton branch groundbreaking

Eastman Credit Union and community officials broke ground Thursday for a new branch that will be located at 1520 West Elk Avenue in Elizabethton. The branch is expected to open in early 2024.

 Contributed

Eastman Credit Union and community officials broke ground on Thursday, celebrating a future branch location planned to open in early 2024 in Elizabethton.

The branch is located across from Sycamore Shoals at 1520 West Elk Ave.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you