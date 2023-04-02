Rebekah English, the regional director of Northeast Tennessee Health Department, introduced Sydney Butterfield, the county’s new health director, to Washington County commissioners at their March meeting.
The Washington County Health Department is now under new leadership.
Rebekah English, the regional director of Northeast Tennessee Health Department, introduced Sydney Butterfield, the county’s new health director, to Washington County commissioners at their March meeting. Butterfield was one of five applicants that were interviewed for the position.
English said Butterfield, who graduated from East Tennessee State University in May 2021 with a master’s degree in public health and health services administration, “comes highly qualified” for the job.
Butterfield has been with the health department for three years and served as a public information officer for the region. She most recently served as the assessment and planning coordinator for the regional health department.
“I’m super excited,” Butterfield told commissioners in regard to starting her new job.
The Washington County Health Department is located at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City and offers a number of services, including pregnancy testing, newborn screening and health education.
State health officials have been looking for a new director for the department since the job became open in August when Chris Hodgin left to take a position with Ballad Health.
Hodgin was a recently retired Air Force lieutenant colonel with 21 years of service when he was hired as as the health director in January 2021. He was named to the post after Christen Minnick left the job a year before to join the public health faculty at East Tennessee State University.