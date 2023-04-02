The Washington County Health Department is now under new leadership.

Rebekah English, the regional director of Northeast Tennessee Health Department, introduced Sydney Butterfield, the county’s new health director, to Washington County commissioners at their March meeting. Butterfield was one of five applicants that were interviewed for the position.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

