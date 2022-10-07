The space, located at 105 Courthouse Square, was formerly home to a boutique that closed its doors earlier this year. That meant the couple had to do quite a bit of work to turn the space into a proper art gallery, a process they said took about a month of work. The Griffin Art Gallery held a soft opening at the end of September, and a grand opening is scheduled for later this month. It features work from both James and Debbie Lynn Griffin, as well as two other artists: Jane Tingle Broderick and Ron Fondaw.
“We think it’s a great opportunity for the community,” Debbie Lynn Griffin said. “We’d like to have some classes, we’d like to conduct some workshops, bring artists in and do talks and make it more of a community place where people can come see our art, interact with artists and inspire others to become artists.”
Though they’re still very new to being gallery owners, they’ll be thrown into the fire this weekend as thousands of people flood into Jonesborough for the National Storytelling Festival. When they first decided to open the business, they had no idea about storytelling, having moved to the area in 2020. When they found out about the festival, however, they knew they wanted to do everything they could to open in time to capitalize on the mass amounts of people coming to town.
“It became part of our focus,” James Griffin said. “It wasn’t in the beginning, we didn’t know anything about it.”
While they might not know exactly how to run a gallery just yet, they’re both excited for the challenge. Debbie Lynn Griffin recalled selling a sun-catcher she made earlier this week, noting how different it is to be the artist selling your own work directly to people rather than letting another business or gallery handle sales.
“To see their enthusiasm about them purchasing something I made, like, that’s so cool,” Debbie Lynn Griffin said.
The Griffin Art Gallery is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The town of Jonesborough will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the gallery on Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. For this weekend, Oct. 7-9, the gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.