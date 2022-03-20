NET Trans is the Northeast Tennessee Regional Public Transit system.
The system offers door-to-door demand response transportation with flexible schedules designed to meet the public’s needs.
NET Trans regional demand service provides local residents with a link to any location. The system provide access from the rural areas to the major cities and are the link for the region with public transit.
Need A Ride?
Net Trans can take you to:
• Medical Appointments
• Bank
• Work
• Senior Center
• Dialysis
• Therapy
• Grocery store
• Shopping
• Visit friends
• Visit family
• Anywhere you need to go
Who Can Ride?
Anyone can ride this service for regional public transportation. Service includes door-to-door non-emergency transportation to anyone requesting a ride in the NET Trans service area.
Its fleet is equipped with wheelchair lifts and ramps with industry- leading securement systems.
Areas Served
NET Trans is a regional public transit system that provides transportation to citizens in an eight-county area, including:
• Carter
• Greene
• Hancock
• Hawkins
• Johnson
• Sullivan
• Unicoi
• Washington
NET Trans also provides service to urbanized areas outside city limits such as Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport.
How Can I Ride?
Public rides are scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Reservations must be made by noon on the business day before the trip. If you need to book a trip outside of our service area, call the Call Center to discuss your needs.
NET Trans is responsible for providing door-to-door service when possible. The drivers will assist passengers in and out of the vehicle.
You may schedule a ride by contacting the system’s Call Center at 461-8233 or by using the online form.
When You Schedule A Ride
• Be ready 60 minutes plus travel time prior to the requested drop-off time. Be ready to leave when the driver arrives. Drivers will wait a few minutes for you upon arrival.
• Three no shows within a 90-day period will result in a 10-day suspension of service.
• You may schedule the same trip for multiple days by simply scheduling new trips online for the other dates or by calling the Call Center.
• No tips or gifts for the driver.
• If you are booking a trip under a current NET Trans contract, call to book the trip.
• If you are booking a trip that is outside of the eight counties served, call us to book the trip.
• Due to existing public transportation services, NET Trans cannot accept rides that involve being picked up or dropped off within the city limits of Johnson City, Kingsport or Bristol.
• Rides cannot be scheduled for holidays on which NET Trans is closed.
Payment Of Fare
All fares are based on one-way trips and will be paid upon boarding the transit vehicle. Fares can be paid by cash, check, online or ticket.
Have the correct change if you are paying by cash. Drivers do not carry cash and cannot make change.
Fare tickets can be purchased at 704 Rolling Hills Drive, Johnson City or by contacting our office at 975-5018. Tickets are non-refundable.
Changes In Operation
NET Trans is always working to accommodate the needs of passengers to ensure a safe and efficient ride.
Each driver will collect the fare for each leg of the trip as the passenger boards the van. Riders will receive a receipt for each fare.
If a passenger does not wish to write a check for each leg of the trip, he/she may simply pay in exact cash or purchase tickets in advance.
General Public Group Trips
Group trips require a minimum of six clients and a maximum of nine. All clients must have the same origination and destination points and must be within our service district.
No wait time allowed.
A second van must meet the minimum number of clients after the first van has met the maximum number of clients. All trips must be within NET Trans normal operating hours.