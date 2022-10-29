More than 4,112 of BrightRidge’s residential electrical customers are slated to see a refund of their service deposits in February.

BrightRidge officials said customers with a strong credit history will be recouping a share of a collective $900,000 that would have otherwise been held until their accounts were closed.

