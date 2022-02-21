Having trouble meeting hiring goals, a local flooring manufacturer has asked the Johnson City Industrial Development Board to terminate a 2017 incentive agreement, which included a $1.2 million grant to help expand local operations.
After hearing competing offers from officials in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Wise, Virginia, Mullican Flooring announced in August 2016 that it would make a $15 million investment to grow its operations in Washington County, which included a commitment to create 200 new jobs over five years.
Washington County and Johnson City each provided $600,000 to support that expansion, and the company entered into a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for a new facility in Johnson City. With help from the incentive, Mullican moved into 129 Roweland Drive, where they transferred warehousing to free up space at their manufacturing facility on Woodlyn Road.
Alicia Summers, vice president of business development with the Northeast Tennessee Economic Partnership, said the company was receiving property tax abatements over a 10-year period at its facility on Roweland Drive and started paying a lease to the city and county at the end of the deal’s third year.
She said Mullican Flooring will now repay the entirety of its incentive to Washington County and Johnson City.
The details of that arrangement will be ironed out by March 3, Summers said, when the IDB will present the request to the Johnson City Commission and the Washington County Commission’s Commercial, Industrial and Agriculture Committee. Summers expects it will proceed to the full county commission on March 28.
Summers told city commissioners about the company’s decision during a work session on Feb. 17. Although the company has managed to hire people, Summers said, they’re “nowhere near meeting their 200 job performance threshold.”
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said the company has still made a sizable investment and expanded its footprint in the area, but circumstances have simply changed since they initially entered into the agreement.
“I think it’s quite admirable on the part of Mullican how they’ve approached us and how they’re handling it,” he said.
Mullican Flooring is still a “good corporate citizen who is thriving in Johnson City,” Wise said, but the company has simply encountered hiring issues that have also struck other businesses.
“The concern I have is it’s kind of easy to say ‘people won’t work’ or ‘nobody can pass a drug test,’” Wise said. “And maybe pieces of that are true in some instances, but the reality of it is the workforce issues are far more complex.”
Parents can have difficulty juggling their schedules if they have kids in virtual school, or they may not have ready access to child care, commissioners said.
“There’s so many other ways that the workforce is disrupted that don’t have anything to do with people’s integrity, work ethic or general health profile,” Wise said. “I think we also want to be careful about making it sound like people in Johnson City don’t want to go to work because I think they do. There are just other factors.”
Mullican is not unique in its workforce challenges, Summers said. Many manufacturers have job openings right now, and the vast majority are resorting to creative methods for hiring employees. That includes offering different types of bonuses, advertising on social media and putting up billboards.
Mullican Flooring was founded in 1985 as a manufacturer of unfinished solid hardwood flooring and moved its corporate headquarters to Johnson City in 2000.
Summers said the company will maintain its manufacturing facility and company headquarters in Johnson City. Company representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.
“I know that Mullican is committed to supporting our economic development efforts as they have,” Summers said. “They’re a vital part of our manufacturing community.”