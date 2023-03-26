Tennessee officials have agreed to a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center.

All of the necessary contracts have been signed, which will allow the regional inpatient drug recovery facility to have 45 beds ready to begin treating state inmates for addiction sometime this spring.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you