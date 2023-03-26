Tennessee officials have agreed to a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center.
All of the necessary contracts have been signed, which will allow the regional inpatient drug recovery facility to have 45 beds ready to begin treating state inmates for addiction sometime this spring.
Area Criminal Court judges were among those heading up the creation of the recovery center, which is an intensive 12- to 18-month program that will eventually involve 185 beds.
More than $10.4 million has been raised for the project by 1st Judicial District Criminal Court Judges Stacy Street and Lisa Nidiffer Rice. The new facility will serve a nine-county region stretching from Mountain City to Morristown and its operations will be managed by judges from the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Judicial districts.
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said in February that the recovery center is a “game-changer” for the entire region.
“The Northeast Tennessee Recovery Center is a great endeavor and the best teacher of regionalism I’ve been a part of,” she said of the facility.
She said the treatment facility, along with expanded job training programs to be offered by the Tennessee College of Applied Technology campus in Elizabethton, will provide inmates with a “second chance” at being drug-free and becoming productive employees and caring parents.
The judges say the inpatient program is modeled on their current drug-free Recovery Court structure and will rely on Families Free to provide intensive counseling and treatment services.
Members of the State Building Commission, which is comprised of Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower and other state Constitutional officers, voted in October to approve a request for the Tennessee Department of Correction to lease the Roan Mountain annex to the recovery center for $1 a year.
The lease is for five years, with one five-year renewal option. The contract calls for the state to make the needed wastewater and sewer upgrades to the facility.
The recovery center will be responsible for meeting all operating and routine maintenance costs and the state will be called upon to address major maintenance needs.
“This is a regional effort that sees nine counties coming together and committing their money from the ‘Baby Doe’ (opioid lawsuit) settlement,” said Rep. Bobby Hicks, R-Gray, who is a leading advocate of the project. “This facility is very much needed.”
Hicks told the Building Commission that local Criminal Court judges have been looking “between three and five years” for a suitable location for an inpatient treatment center.
“A location has been very hard to find, so we were extremely grateful when the Roan Mountain annex become available,” Hicks said.
The Washington County lawmaker also thanked Gov. Bill Lee and members of his administration for their support of the regional treatment center.
He said the Republican governor’s support was vital for the project being awarded a five-year grant from the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for recovery services.
That grant includes $1 million in the first year and $1.5 million in each of the following years to operate the treatment facility.
Street and Rice said the development of the treatment center wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Washington County and the other local cities and counties who contributed money from their shares of the “Baby Doe” settlement.
As a result, the governing board will be comprised of representatives of the local governments who have donated a “substantial amount” to the recovery center.
“The project stretches from Mountain City to Morristown,” Street said.
He and Rice noted the goal of the recovery center is “help save lives” of state inmates trapped in drug addiction while addressing the economic and health care burdens placed on local governments as a result of drug abuse.
Washington County officials voted last year to contribute $1.9 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds to the regional inpatient drug treatment center.
The project was among a number of drug treatment programs that had been vetted by the county’s Health, Education and Welfare committee.
Those programs will be financed by the $4.1 million Washington County is slated to receive from the opioid lawsuit.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen also voted in February to provide $1.1 million in opioid lawsuit money to help fund a regional recovery center.
The board approved the resolution 6-0 with Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull abstaining. Shull sits on the board of the First Tennessee Development District, which is in charge of overseeing the facility.
In addition to approving the funding for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center, the Washington County Commission voted last year to approve $2.3 million in “Baby Doe” funding for other drug treatment plans. Among them include:
• $1.2 million for East Tennessee Department of Social Work/Johnson City Recovery Community;
• $250,000 for Recovery Drug Court programs;
• $240,000 for the Salvation Army;
• $100,000 for Recovery Resources Living Program;
• $500,000 for Bristol Lifestyle Recovery Program.