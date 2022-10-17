Jonesborough Flea Market

The Appalachian Producers Cooperative is looking to locate a regional meat processing center in Telford near the Jonesborough Flea Market off U.S. Highway 11E. Proponents say the facility will meet a crucial need for local producers of beef, pork and lamb.

 Robert Houk/Johnson City Press

Organizations working to develop a farmer-owned meat processing facility in Washington County have been awarded a key $991,546 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The ARC grant will go to the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years. The cooperative will operate the facility that will be located near the Jonesborough Flea Market facility in Telford.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

