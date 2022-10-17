The Appalachian Producers Cooperative is looking to locate a regional meat processing center in Telford near the Jonesborough Flea Market off U.S. Highway 11E. Proponents say the facility will meet a crucial need for local producers of beef, pork and lamb.
Organizations working to develop a farmer-owned meat processing facility in Washington County have been awarded a key $991,546 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The ARC grant will go to the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years. The cooperative will operate the facility that will be located near the Jonesborough Flea Market facility in Telford.
The federal grant, which is coming from ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization initiative, is among the more than $6 million in federal grants that the cooperative has applied for to fund the project.
The cooperative plans to raise approximately $9 million to construct and operate the facility during its first year. Funding will be raised through a combination of grants, loans and member investments.
The Washington County Commission voted in March to earmark $2 million of its American Recovery Plan Act money for the meat processing plant project.
The Appalachian Resource Conversation & Development Council, which is acting as the fiscal agent on the project for the cooperative, along with Appalachian Abattoir and the Cattleman’s Association released a statement Monday noting the ARC grant “will bring USDA certified meat processing for coal-impacted communities in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”
The grant funding is part of a recently announced $47 million package supporting 52 projects in 181 coal-impacted counties through ARC’s POWER program. That ARC initiative directs federal resources to economic diversification projects in Appalachian communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations and coal-related supply chain industries.
Proponents say the Telford project will address a critical lack of meat processing capacity in the region. Local farmers must currently book appointments 12 to 18 months out, sometimes for livestock that haven’t even been born yet, or travel hundreds of miles out of state to find facilities with openings.
Organizers also say the COVID-19 pandemic also revealed deep vulnerabilities the national food system that have resulted in shortages and increased prices.
Cooperative officials anticipate the processing center will have very little impact to traffic on U.S. Highway 11E in the Telford area.
The center will process 25-30 head of livestock per day, which will equate to five to 10 farm trucks with cattle trailers coming to the facility for an early morning appointment time.
The facility is also expected to employ a staff of 20 to 25 employees.
Joseph Redman of Grace Meadows Farm in Jonesborough said in a recent news release that being able to buy beef directly from local farmers will allow The Kitchen at Grace Meadows to fill its demand for locally raised and processed meat.
“Everyone wants local and the facility that the Appalachian Producers Cooperative will construct will allow local farmers to meet that demand,” he said.