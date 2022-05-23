Two Johnson City businesses teamed up on Monday to serve lunch to area emergency first responders.
The Firehouse Restaurant and Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services partnered to serve drive-up and take-out meals to personnel with Johnson City’s Police and Fire departments, as well as the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services and the city/county Emergency Communications 911 District.
The take-and-go barbecue lunches were served at the restaurant, 627 W. Walnut St.
The free event for first responders has become an annual event. The sponsors said this year’s appreciation lunch was an effort to send an “extra special thank you” to first responders for their “tireless work throughout this pandemic.”