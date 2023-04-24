Two Johnson City businesses joined together Monday to serve free lunches to area emergency first responders.

The Firehouse Restaurant and Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services teamed up to serve drive-up and take-out meals to personnel with Johnson City’s Police and Fire departments, as well as the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services and the city/county Emergency Communications 911 District.

Press Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

