Two Johnson City businesses joined together Monday to serve free lunches to area emergency first responders.
The Firehouse Restaurant and Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services teamed up to serve drive-up and take-out meals to personnel with Johnson City’s Police and Fire departments, as well as the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County/Johnson City Emergency Medical Services and the city/county Emergency Communications 911 District.
The take-and-go barbecue lunches were served at the restaurant, 627 W. Walnut St.
The sponsors say the annual free event is their way of saying “thank you” to emergency responders for their service to the community.