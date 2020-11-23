With fewer buildings available for redevelopment in downtown Johnson City, developer Grant Summers said he always believed West Walnut Street could be the city’s next high-growth area.
But he said the Model Mill, a vacant, 110-year-old flour mill at the street’s intersection with Sevier Street, has been an anchor weighing down the potential for the corridor.
“Nobody really wanted to invest in buildings around it when you’ve got this huge eyesore,” Summers said.
Now, roughly four years after he and his father Rab bought the property with plans to rehabilitate it, Summers has officially moved his family’s highway construction company, Summers-Taylor Inc., into the building, occupying about 17,500 square feet in the three-story section closest to Sevier Street.
The company officially moved into the building last Thursday.
“It’s great to be at this point,” Summers said. “It’s been a long road.”
Summers said Monday the remaining spaces in the building are in various stages of progress. He hopes to get the East Tennessee State University advancement and alumni offices settled in the mill in mid-to-late December and the law firm Baker Donelson in mid-to-late January. Summers expects Crumb Bakery, formerly called J. Bake, will move into a front office building onsite in December.
A smaller space on the first floor of the building is also still available, and developers are working with the Johnson City Area Chamber of Commerce to finalize a deal on the fourth floor. Additionally, Summers said the property has roughly three-and-half-acres of developable out-parcels.
“What we hope is to be a catalyst for the corridor,” Summers said. “There was a lot of interest and late demand, but somebody had to be first.”
Summers joined with his father Rab to form R&G Ventures Inc., which purchased the mill from the Johnson City Area Chamber of Commerce in 2016.
Over the years, workers have pulled abandoned flour processing machinery out of the dilapidated building, stripped decades of dirt from the interior, and repaired damage from a 2017 fire, which caused a section of the roof to collapse in the area directly behind the mill office.
Summers said the project, which benefited from new market tax credits and tax increment financing assistance from the city and county, is also a proof-of-concept for the value of public-private partnerships.
“There’s zero chance that we would have gone forward with this if we didn’t have the assurance of a TIF early on,” he said.
“It was absolutely critical to give us the confidence going forward on the project,” he said, citing the difficulty of the redevelopment.
He estimated that the total investment into the renovation is now well above $15 million.
Bob Cantler, the CEO of the Johnson City Area Chamber of Commerce, said the organization is waiting to get cost estimates for tenant improvements. He expects it would be late spring before the Chamber is ready to move into the building.
Cantler said the Model Mill will be an anchor for the redevelopment of West Walnut Street, a project that officials hope will create a commercial corridor connecting ETSU to the downtown area.
“It gave some momentum for some other development that’s going to happen there,” he said, adding that it helped motivate the city to conduct an engineering study for the West Walnut rehabilitation project.
Outside construction of the University Edge and Monarch apartment complexes, Cantler said that this is likely the largest private investment in and around Johnson City’s downtown area in several years.
Mitch Miller, the CEO of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, said redevelopment of the Model Mill has sparked enhanced interest in properties along the West Walnut Street corridor.
“I don’t think that would’ve been possible without the mill,” Miller said. “I’m pretty excited to see what the next five to 10 years looks like on Walnut Street.”