After 25 years working at a local plant nursery, Jen Moody Larsen was looking for a change.
Not exactly wanting to find a new career, Moody Larsen thought of ways she might use her wealth of knowledge and passion for plants in a new endeavor. Mainly, Moody Larsen said, she wanted to be happy, peaceful and get more in touch with her community on her terms.
As she mulled what her next steps would be, she had the idea to open her own mobile plant nursery. In April, she found a box truck to use, had it wrapped and retrofitted to meet her needs and set off on her next chapter — owner and operator of Mulberry Mobile Nursery.
“I’d just like to promote a healthier environment with plants and thought this was a great way to do it,” said Moody Larsen, who had her truck set up at the Mall at Johnson City’s plaza on Tuesday.
Though she’s still learning the ins and outs of being a business owner, having only been operational for a few weeks, Moody Larsen said she hasn’t had any regrets about leaving her previous job.
“I expect this to carry me into retirement,” Moody Larsen said. “I’m very happy with this.”
If things go well through the winter, Moody Larsen is hoping to take some time off next year to regroup and reassess her business plan. In the meantime, she’s trying to keep things native and seasonal, while also stocking various types of popular houseplants.
“I know I can’t carry everything, I don’t have tools, I make a few organic sprays but no fertilizer, I don’t have soil, but I’m definitely sending people to other local places for items I don’t have, and I don’t think would be a big part of my business,” Moody Larsen said. “I’d like to stay focused on what I love, which is these plants.”
Moody Larsen said she’s been encouraged by the support from people thus far at East Tennessee State University’s farmer’s market and the Tree Streets Yard Sale, and is really hoping to take her business more into neighborhoods to share her passion and knowledge of native plants. Moody Larsen even has a form on her website, mulberrymobilenursery.com, where people can schedule her truck for neighborhood events or block parties.
“I will bring it wherever I’m invited, to neighborhoods, businesses, block parties, festivals — anywhere that people gather with their community or want to meet people or get to know people in their lives better and just learn something about improving the environment one yard at a time,” Moody Larsen said.
Those interested in checking out Mulberry Mobile Nursery can find a schedule on the website. Mulberry Mobile Nursery will be at Alley Kat from 4-9 p.m. on Friday, the Mall at Johnson City from 12:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and the ETSU farmer’s market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
