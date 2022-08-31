Tourism spending in Johnson City and Washington County increased by 30% last year according to a press release from Visit Johnson City, accounting for more than $65 million in additional spending compared to 2020.
"We are blessed by growth and awareness of our tourism assets that give people more reasons to visit Johnson City and Washington County over the past few years," Brenda Whitson, the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, said in a press release. "As consumers returned to travel after the pandemic, they discovered new ways to enjoy cities that were an easy drive with amazing outdoor assets where they could have real and authentic experiences."
The data, which come from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Symphony Tourism Economics, shows visitor spending increased to $281.4 million, nearly equaling spending seen before the pandemic devastated the tourism industry. According to the release, there was a 31% increase in food and beverage spending; a 38% increase in spending on accommodations; and a 19% increase in retail spending.
"Beyond supporting local businesses, tourist spending here generated $23.3 million in state and local taxes," Whitson said. "Tourism tax dollars generated here in 2021 reduced the impact local residents would have to pay without tourism's benefit by $427 per household in Washington County."
The report also showed local families working in or adjacent to the tourism industry collected $120.7 million in paychecks to those people.
"We thank the many small businesses who survived the pandemic and are now thriving with the help of attracting tourists here," Whitson said. "We must also thank our local government (for) the vision for continued investments in our tourism assets that make us a great destination."
The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association said in a press release that the region generated over $773 million in economic impact, up $192 million from 2020.
“Our area played a major role in the state’s tourism recovery efforts,” Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association Executive Director Alicia Phelps said in the release. “What is equally impressive are the percentage increases in our rural communities that continue to put a primary focus on tourism as an economic development tool. Combine those efforts with the internationally known destinations found in Northeast Tennessee, and it can be noted that 2022 has already proven to be very successful year in which we can estimate a full recovery from the pandemic.”