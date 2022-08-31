TVA opens two new mountain biking trails near South Holston Dam

In this file photo, a cyclist rides the trails at Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park. City leaders have identified the outdoors industry as one way to attract new residents and tourists to Johnson City.

Tourism spending in Johnson City and Washington County increased by 30% last year according to a press release from Visit Johnson City, accounting for more than $65 million in additional spending compared to 2020.

"We are blessed by growth and awareness of our tourism assets that give people more reasons to visit Johnson City and Washington County over the past few years," Brenda Whitson, the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, said in a press release. "As consumers returned to travel after the pandemic, they discovered new ways to enjoy cities that were an easy drive with amazing outdoor assets where they could have real and authentic experiences." 

