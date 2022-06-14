The region’s largest open, “Shark Tank”-like, startup pitch competition The Pitch, recently awarded $10,000 in prizes to local startups.
Eight aspiring entrepreneurs were pitted against the clock to pitch their ideas in five minutes or less to a panel of judges for a chance to win cash prizes to help them launch their new venture.
A “Rained Out” Game that Made It Rain for Startups
FoundersForge, a local non-profit that is dedicated to the underdog entrepreneurs in our region, created a unique experience for an audience of more than 200 attendees. Even though the weather moved the event indoors to the Venue at the King Center, The Pitch “made it rain” with energy and enthusiasm for our regional startups.
Matt Keasey and Kay Baker of Green Llama wowed judges and took home the grand prize of $10K for taking their business to the next level. In second place was Sam Bellevance of The Stable Mode, and CityID (Mitch Miller and Michelle Black) came in third.
Attendees contributed their real-time votes for “Crowd Favorite” and waited for the announcement.
In the end, J. Allen Hughes with Shower Crown took home that title.
Pitch Your Next Big Idea
FoundersForge invites entrepreneurs to participate in next year’s pitch by coming to monthly events, joining a bootcamp, and getting free 1-on-1 startup coaching so they can build their idea or existing business.
“This year’s event is proof that we have an amazing group of creative innovators in our region and the energy to support them,” David Nelson, FoundersForge director, said. “The energy in our startup ecosystem is creating new opportunities and inspiring our community. We’re excited to have fresh faces join our next bootcamp and prepare for The Pitch 2023.”
About FoundersForge
FoundersForge is a 501(c)3 non-profit that believes in the underdog entrepreneurs in the Appalachian Highlands and helping them on their startup journeys. This is accomplished by providing free access to the startup community, high-impact events, and 1-on-1 coaching. It is the mission of FoundersForge to be the catalyst behind successful entrepreneurs in the region and they are excited to learn about your ideas and help you succeed in your next venture.
Learn more about FoundersForge at https://myfoundersforge.com.