Hanging from a piece of black string, white cards adorn the Christmas tree inside Stanley’s Produce and Bakery.

On each card is the name of an area senior, along with a few things they’d like for Christmas. Many ask for clothing. Others, an FM radio. Some ask for snacks or cleaning supplies — simple items many may take for granted. And though it’s only been a couple weeks, most of the ornaments have been claimed by people eager to help others in a time of need.

