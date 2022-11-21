Hanging from a piece of black string, white cards adorn the Christmas tree inside Stanley’s Produce and Bakery.
On each card is the name of an area senior, along with a few things they’d like for Christmas. Many ask for clothing. Others, an FM radio. Some ask for snacks or cleaning supplies — simple items many may take for granted. And though it’s only been a couple weeks, most of the ornaments have been claimed by people eager to help others in a time of need.
The once full tree is now mostly bare, with only a handful of seniors waiting for their Santa.
“Before Thanksgiving, this tree will probably be done, and that’s just unheard of — usually you have to go all the way into December,” said shop owner Stacy Gilliam. “Our clientele is so awesome.”
It’s the fifth year Gilliam and her twin sister Tracy Darr have done the tree, which they do as part of Home Instead’s “Be a Santa To a Senior” program. What started with just a few dozen cards five years ago has grown year-after-year, with this year’s tree containing the names and holiday wishes for about 60 seniors. Gilliam and Darr have also taken on holiday shopping for 161 others, up from the 85 they shopped for last year.
“It means so much to us to help others,” Darr said. “That’s what we’re here for — we’re supposed to help others. And if God blesses you, you should pass that on.”
All told, nearly half of the region’s seniors participating in the program will have Darr, Gilliam and their customers as their Santa this year.
“I can’t believe we’re able to do this,” Gilliam said. “We love the seniors. These seniors that we (help), we do not know them, but we love them.”
For the two sisters, it’s also a way for them to remember their mother, who died in 2015.
“Any time we give to any one of these seniors, we’re giving to momma and daddy,” Gilliam said.
Gilliam said their mother taught them to help seniors, so when they happened across a “Be a Santa To a Senior” tree at the Mall at Johnson City, they immediately wanted to get involved.
“When we saw it at the mall, we called Home Instead,” Gilliam said. “At that time, it was a little bit different, but we called and told them we would like to help more and they told us where to go. The very next year we said we would like to help more, and we’ve had a very close relationship since then.”
Stanley’s Produce and Bakery is one of 13 places people can find a tree across Johnson City, Jonesborough, Elizabethton and Greeneville. Locations can be found at beasantatoasenior.com. People pick up a card (or several), purchase the items a senior is wishing for, put them in a bag unwrapped and drop them back off. Gifts must be brought back by Dec. 9.
“I’m so thankful that God lets us do (this), and as long as I am alive I’m going to help everyone I can,” Darr said.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.