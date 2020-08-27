Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine on Thursday commended an unidentified health system employee who raised concerns after the head of Bristol Regional Medical Center, who doesn’t hold a medical license, performed the initial incision on a patient at the invitation of a physician.
After investigating the incident, the system ultimately asked Greg Neal, who served as CEO of the facility until last week, to resign.
“That person has a lot of courage,” Levine said. “I don’t know who it is, but that person embodies the best of what our team members are. That person saw something they didn’t think it was right. Even though it involved the CEO of their institution, they rang the bell.”
Ballad officials asked Neal, who has served as the CEO of Bristol Regional Medical Center since 2013, to resign after he accepted a scalpel from a physician in the operating room, Dr. Nathan Smith, and performed the initial incision on the patient. Neal had been invited to watch the procedure. Smith also no longer works at Ballad Health.
The procedure occurred on Monday, Aug. 17, and officials received the alert on Aug. 19. A Ballad Health spokesperson said action was taken as soon as it was received.
Levine said there was no physical harm to the patient.
“I’ve been doing this almost 30 years,” Levine said, responding to a question about whether an incident like this has occurred before at the health system. “I’ve never seen an unlicensed person take a scalpel from somebody and do an incision.”
The system has a compliance program in place to encourage employees to report actions that violate Ballad’s policies, Levine said.
Levine said Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton started investigating the complaint within hours of the system receiving it. An initial investigation revealed Neal may have violated one of the system’s policies, and Deaton suspended Neal on Aug. 19 while the review continued. The system ultimately determined on Aug. 20 that they had enough information to ask Neal to step down permanently.
On Aug. 20, Ballad Health announced that Dr. Chad Couch would be named interim chief executive officer of Bristol Regional Medical Center, replacing Neal. At that time, Levine said, the system had not concluded its investigation and there was little Ballad could share publicly.
Couch, who works as chief medical officer of the facility, will serve as the interim chief executive officer while the system conducts a search for a permanent CEO. Couch has more than 30 years of experience in the medical field and has been a member of the Bristol Regional Medical Center leadership team since 2015.
Asked whether the system would be implementing any additional controls or policies, Levine said it’s typically desirable for an employee in a clinical setting to pause procedures if they have concerns or questions about a situation, but the incident in question occurred quickly. He said employees likely didn’t expect Smith to offer the scalpel to Neal.
“Because of the timing of it, there’s not much we can tell the team to have done differently in that circumstance,” Levine said. “But that is something we looked at. Why didn’t somebody stop it? Why didn’t somebody ask the question? But I think it just happened kind of quickly.”
Levine said he met with Neal on Saturday.
“I won’t get into the contents of the discussion other than to say he was contrite,” Levine said. “He was sincerely and genuinely apologetic. I think that he felt like he had let the team at Bristol down, he felt he had let Ballad Health down and he wanted to explain himself and to apologize.”
Levine and Neal agreed that on Monday he would release his own statement explaining his actions.
“He immediately took ownership of it,” Levine said. “He took responsibility for it, and he’s paying a heavy price for it. He lost his job, and I respect the fact that he stood up and took ownership.”
In a Wednesday letter to Dr. W. Reeves Johnson, the president of the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners, Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus asked the organization to investigate any alleged criminal violation by Neal of Title 63, Chapter 6 of the Tennessee Code.
“Should the members of the board of medical examiners determine that a violation of the chapter warrants criminal prosecution, please report the violation to my office for my review as well as a review by the Sullivan County Grand Jury should the findings of your investigation merit such action,” Staubus wrote.