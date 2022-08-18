Washington County Clerk Kathy Storey is retiring at the end of this month following a career in that office that has spanned nearly 41 years.
As she completes her third four-year term as the elected county clerk, Storey said she has many fond memories of both the people she has worked with and those she has helped during her many years working at the historic Washington County Courthouse.
“I like people and have enjoyed trying to to help them,” she said. “That’s what I will miss the most, along with the people I have worked with. We’re like family.”
Storey said she could have never imagined she would someday be the head of the county clerk’s office when she was first hired by the late Roy Phillips as a bookkeeper in the office in October 1981.
“When I first came here, I never gave a thought to running for office,” said Storey, a Lamar High School graduate, who earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration at East Tennessee State University in 1973.
Storey had spent several years at a local accounting firm before joining the county clerk’s office. She worked her way up the ranks in the office, eventually becoming the chief deputy under Doyle Cloyd in the mid-1990s.
Voters elected her to the top job in the county clerk’s office when Cloyd retired in 2010.
“I had no clue what I was doing when I ran for clerk the first time,” said Storey, who faced five opponents for the Republican nomination. “I wasn’t a political person, but I believe people remember you when you are good to them. I always treat people the way I or a member of my family would want to be treated.”
During her time in the county clerk’s office, Storey has seen the Jonesborough courthouse renovated, digital technology replace bulky paperwork and the time it takes to renew license plates greatly reduced. When she started work in the courthouse, Storey said manual typewriters were the primary tool used by deputy clerks in the office.
“When I came I think we had one computer that was connected to Nashville for motor vehicle registration information,” Storey said.
In those days, she said all of the paperwork and title information was mailed to state officials in Nashville. As a result, it could take the state up to six weeks to issue a license plate.
She said one of the most important changes she has seen in her years at the courthouse has come in the last 20 years as the internet has allowed her office to immediately handle nearly 99% of all vehicle tags issued.
But even with the advances that have come with the internet and digital technology, some things remain the same. Storey said the first and end of a month are still the busiest times for the clerk’s office. And as Washington County’s population grows, so does the business her office sees at its service counters in Jonesborough and Johnson City.
“I think I will miss that interaction with people the most,” Storey said.
One of her duties as county clerk that Storey says she won’t miss very much is that of the official keeper of the minutes of the County Commission’s monthly meetings. She said it is a hectic job and one that advanced technology has not made any easier.
Storey will serve in that role for one more meeting on Aug. 29 before newly elected County Clerk Cheryl Storey is sworn into office two days later.
Once retired, Storey said she plans to continue to be active in her church and spend more time with her family. She also serves as the primary caregiver for her mother.
Storey hopes to enjoy more long walks and sitting down with a good book. And with September just around the corner, she is also excited to follow her favorite college and professional football teams.
“I’ve enjoyed my experience in the clerk’s office, but I felt it was time to move on,” Storey said.
