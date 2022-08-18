Kathy Storey and her staff

Washington County Clerk Kathy Storey with her staff, including Cheryl Storey (far left) who will be taking over as head of the office at the end of the month.

 By ROBERT HOUK rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com

Washington County Clerk Kathy Storey is retiring at the end of this month following a career in that office that has spanned nearly 41 years.

As she completes her third four-year term as the elected county clerk, Storey said she has many fond memories of both the people she has worked with and those she has helped during her many years working at the historic Washington County Courthouse.

Press Senior Reporter

Robert Houk has served as a journalist and photographer at the Press since 1987. He is a recipient of the Associated Press Managing Editors Malcom Law Award for investigative reporting.

