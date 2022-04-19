The Historic Eureka Inn is set to hit the market this summer after longtime innkeepers Blake and Katelyn Yarbrough, who purchased the business in 2018, announced they were stepping away last week.
The couple announced the decision on Facebook on Thursday, citing the pandemic and a changing lodging industry shifting toward short-term home rentals like AirBnB’s and away from hotels and bed and breakfasts.
“Naturally, when the pandemic came, it swept away the momentum that was building up to be a promising future for us,” the post read. “After rebounding as best we could without staff and keeping our overhead low, we have decided to enter into the next chapter of our lives. We unfortunately could not recover as quickly as we anticipated. Tourism and lodging are evolving and we don’t have any more cards up our sleeves.”
Katelyn Yarbrough told the Press that the pandemic, the changing lodging landscape and the success of a new business venture started during the pandemic to supplement lost income, Side Hustle Custom Bakery — also in Jonesborough — led them to decide to walk away.
“Now’s the best time for us to pivot and see how well we can grow the bakery, and (Blake’s) diving into the real estate industry,” Yarbrough said. “We’re just really more excited for the next chapter and making sure that we properly close this Eureka chapter because it’s really been the opportunity of a lifetime.”
First built as a private residence in the 1790s, the property was turned into an inn in 1900 before other businesses took over the space in the 1950s. In 1997, the property, which had fallen into disarray, was purchased by a local historian and preservationist and restored to its former glory as an inn.
The Yarbroughs were hired to manage it in 2014, and did everything they could to attract visitors and tourists by hosting murder mysteries and starting Eureka Bites, opening the inn’s breakfast service to the public.
Unfortunately, the pandemic slowed their momentum, and the loss of major revenue-generating festivals like the National Storytelling Festival led to tens of thousands of dollars in lost revenue — losses they couldn’t overcome.
“It’s definitely not a sad ending, I just think it’s time to evolve to the next chapter, for the building, for the people, for us,” Yarbrough said, noting that they are “immensely proud” of all they accomplished at the inn. “I just think it will be good for the town.”
Dr. William Kennedy, who owns the building, said there’s already been some interest from potential buyers, and that he wants to see it remain an inn and eatery.
“It’s unfortunate that the pandemic came along and interfered with that progress in a major way, but now our goal is to find a buyer that will continue with the original goal to have it as a valuable lodging and dining facility,” Kennedy said.
