The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will hold its eighth Annual Chocolate Fest on Friday and Saturday.
The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. on Saturday.
Several small businesses in downtown Jonesborough will host chocolate stops, each serving unique chocolate-themed treats. This will include everything from barks, fudges, truffles and much more, according to their website. All chocolates are individually packaged.
Tickets will be sold in packs of 10 for $20 and need to be purchased in advance. Tickets are only good for their designated time slot.
After purchasing your tickets, you will receive an email confirmation along with your voucher that will allow you to pick up your tickets. You must print your voucher or have it pulled up on your mobile device to be scanned at check-in, according to the website.
Early ticket pickup will begin Monday and continue through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center on Boone Street. Tickets can also be picked up the day of the event. Same-day pickup will be available the hour before your time slot.
One ticket equals one chocolate treat. At check-in, attendees will receive a bag to carry chocolates in, chocolate tasting tickets, and a list of chocolate stops. Throughout the two-day festival attendees can also enjoy a variety of activities and entertainment.
JAMSA also offered a Chocolate After Dark ticket option for those 21 and older, but these tickets are already sold out.
The Heritage Alliance also will be offering Town Tours at 1 p.m. Saturday for a $5 charge. The Chester Inn Museum will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Parking options for the event include:
For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit https://jonesborough.com/special_event/chocolate-fest/.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.
